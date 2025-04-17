BDx Achieves Certification in the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Program to Power AI Data Centres in the region

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BDx Data Centers (BDx), one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing data center operators, today announced that it has been certified as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program .

BDx’s 500MW CGK4 AI Campus in Indonesia is among the first in the country to achieve NVIDIA DGX -Ready certification, delivering scalable and high-performance infrastructure for AI and advanced computing workloads.

BDx offers a national portfolio of interconnected colocation facilities and edge sites in Indonesia, enabling NVIDIA accelerated computing for training and inferencing at the edge. This will empower customers to develop full-stack AI solutions, allowing for data localization while meeting the demands of AI-driven innovation.

“AI is fueling a new industrial revolution—one driven by AI factories. The NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification is a testament to our capability to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure to the country,” said Mayank Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of BDx. “As organizations embrace AI, robust environments optimized for AI infrastructure become critical. BDx aims to achieve NVIDIA certification across our data centers to democratize AI at scale for the Indonesian population and accelerate the nation’s journey toward achieving its AI-first goals.”

“Organizations worldwide are racing to deploy AI at scale, but unlocking its full potential demands infrastructure that is both high-performance and sustainable,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. “With the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification, customers in Indonesia can now access advanced AI infrastructure to innovate faster while contributing to the nation’s green economy goals.”

As home to Indonesia’s first renewable-powered AI data center park, BDx Indonesia’s 500MW CGK4 AI campus sets a new standard for sustainability. BDx is also leading the way by integrating direct-to-chip liquid cooling at scale—an industry-first in Indonesia—driving the future of high-density, energy-efficient AI computing.

BDx Data Centers offer scalable data center space, advanced cooling, and ultra high-density power to support NVIDIA’s latest AI innovations—including the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchip and NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra-powered DGX SuperPOD , unveiled at GTC ’25.

BDx is one of the largest data center operators in the region, with a long-term goal of deploying 1 GW of capacity. This ambitious expansion underscores BDx’s commitment to supporting the region’s rapidly growing digital economy and the escalating demands of AI-driven applications.