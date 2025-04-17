Beijing’s Chaoyang district emerges as a magnet for global talent

BEIJING, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

Beijing’s Chaoyang district is fast becoming the top destination for internationally-educated talent returning to China to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship.

On April 10, Chaoyang hosted a special event under the theme of “Shining GLOBAL Chaoyang@You” as part of the broader “Gather in Beijing • Create the Future” initiative. The event brought together over 100 leading companies in cutting-edge sectors such as AI, quantum science, smart manufacturing and new energy, offering more than 2,000 job openings. It attracted over 3,000 overseas returnees and 300 international students currently studying in China. Wahed Ahmadzai, founder and CEO of NHUB, hailed the fair as “a great opportunity for international talent who studied in China,” highlighting the event’s value in connecting global minds with local opportunities.

The event featured a job fair, parallel forums and an innovation-themed cultural market. Interested talent engaged directly with top employers at the job fair, hotspot issues like AI ethics and quantum tech commercialization were discussed at the forums, while tech and lifestyle were blended at the cultural market to showcase Chaoyang’s vibrant international environment.

Speakers at the event praised Chaoyang’s supportive ecosystem for startups. Dr. Wang Tiejun, CEO of China Entropy Co., Ltd, said local policies and infrastructure allow entrepreneurs to focus on innovation. Liu Peifeng, co-founder of Beijing Borui Tongyun Technology Co., Ltd and assistant researcher at Tsinghua University, referred to Chaoyang as “China’s global living room,” where international cultures and modern industry converge.

Many international participants echoed this sentiment. Leon Mettenleiter, a German business manager at Stardust AI, lauded the city’s convenient transportation and welcoming atmosphere. Others highlighted China’s safety, vibrant job market and fast-evolving innovation landscape.

Chen Lei, director of the Talent Development Division at the Chaoyang District Talent Bureau, said the district aims to become “the first stop for returning overseas talent” by offering a comprehensive ecosystem for attracting, nurturing and retaining top minds from around the world.

“This is just the beginning,” Chen added. “We welcome global youth to pursue their dreams in Chaoyang.”