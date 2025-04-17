Celebrate an Easter in Style at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, the premier luxury beachfront destination in Nusa Dua, invites guests to indulge in a sophisticated celebration filled with coastal elegance, gourmet dining, and unforgettable family moments.



Easter at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Nestled along the pristine shores of Sawangan Beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offers the perfect setting to embrace the joy of the season. From exclusive Easter-themed experiences to exquisite culinary delights, the hotel has curated a holiday getaway designed to delight guests of all ages.

Experience an elegant Easter Brunch, held in our oceanfront restaurant, The Beach Grill. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet featuring locally sourced seafood and premium meats, spring-inspired dishes, and decadent desserts, accompanied by live music and stunning views.

“Our goal is to create a serene and luxurious Easter experience where families can relax, reconnect, and make memories,” said Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “With our stunning location and thoughtful amenities, we’re proud to be the ideal destination for a coastal holiday celebration.”

Easter Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is available on Easter Day, Sunday 20 April 2025, priced at IDR 900,000++ per person at The Beach Grill. Children aged 3 and under dine for free, and those between 4 and 12 receive 50% off.

To book your Easter stay or learn more about seasonal events, visit http://ritzcarltonbali.com/ or call +62-361-8498988.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

Delivering the Gold Standard in service in coveted destinations around the world, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 120 hotels in over 35 countries and territories. From iconic urban destinations to stretches of paradise in untouched corners of the earth, The Ritz-Carlton offers the opportunity for true discovery and transformative escapes that stay with guests long after they depart. Committed to thoughtful innovation, The Ritz-Carlton encompasses two groundbreaking brand extensions, Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a collection of rare estates set apart from the world, where personalized care and cultural immersion are paramount. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection translates the brand’s legendary service and hospitality for sea, reimagining the ultra-luxury cruising category. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. The Ritz-Carlton is committed to supporting the destinations where it operates through Community Footprints, the company’s social and environmental responsibility program.