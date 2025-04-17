Duke-NUS and T Cells Diagnostics team up to simplify T-cell analysis

Virus-specific T-cell measurement is made easier to enable better understanding of immune responses in patients and management of human infectious diseases.

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — T Cell Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. (“TCD”) has licensed an intellectual property (IP) and its related know-how from Duke-NUS Medical School to develop point-of-care assays that could simplify the analysis of T-cell responses.

Point-of-care tests can be performed quickly and easily at the site of patient care, such as in clinics or hospitals, without the need of specialised lab equipment. They provide rapid results, helping doctors and researchers make timely decisions.

TCD was established in Singapore in 2021 as a spin-off from Duke-NUS by Professor Antonio Bertoletti, Assistant Professors Nina Le Bert and Anthony Tan from Duke-NUS’ Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme. Developed based on the licensed IP and its related know-how, TCD’s test kits precisely measure the amount of virus-specific T cells in clinical samples by stimulating biological samples—ranging from whole blood to nasal swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage fluids—with synthetic peptides. In response to the stimulation, the T cells release chemical signals called cytokines, which can be easily measured.

Assistant Professor Nina Le Bert, who is currently applying this technology in her research on samples from patients chronically infected with the Hepatitis B Virus, said: “We are impressed by the simplicity and performance of the test kit, which has allowed the testing of hundreds of patient samples with ease and precision. It is heartening to see that the interest in measuring T-cell responses induced by vaccination or infection is gaining traction as such knowledge empowers healthcare providers and researchers to better understand immune responses in patients, in turn driving innovations to improve patient care.”

Mr Alessandro Sidoli, CEO of T Cell Diagnostics: “We are confident that the addition of this technology to our portfolio is a major step towards achieving our goal of using T cells as a diagnostic. Our team combines deep scientific expertise with a commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality results, ensuring that our partners can confidently advance their research and clinical goals. Whether you’re exploring immune responses to viral infections, vaccination, or even cancer, TCD is your trusted partner in unlocking the power of T cell immunity.”

TCD offers end-to-end solutions, including project management, expert consultations, and advanced research testing services. The main focus is on analysing virus-specific cellular immune responses, with a particular emphasis on infections such as HBV, HDV, Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Dengue.

By quantifying the number and function of antigen-specific T cells, TCD provides critical insights that can guide diagnosis, treatment, and vaccine development. Operating from a state-of-the-art BSL-2 laboratory in Singapore’s Biopolis, TCD is strategically positioned to serve local, regional, and international clients.

Associate Professor Christopher Laing, Vice-Dean for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Duke-NUS, said: “Innovation in science is not just about discovery—it’s about turning knowledge into solutions that improve lives. Duke-NUS scientists are among the most entrepreneurial in Asia, and our culture of innovation is supportive of partnering with startups. Our collaboration with TCD exemplifies Duke-NUS’ commitment to bridging academia and industry, accelerating groundbreaking discoveries from universities to patients and society.”



Point-of-care tests developed by T Cells Diagnostics using Duke-NUS’ know-how enable better understanding of immune responses in patients and management of human infectious diseases.

About Duke-NUS Medical School

Duke-NUS is Singapore’s flagship graduate entry medical school, established in 2005 with a strategic, government-led partnership between two world-class institutions: Duke University School of Medicine and the National University of Singapore (NUS). Through an innovative curriculum, students at Duke-NUS are nurtured to become multi-faceted ‘Clinicians Plus’ poised to steer the healthcare and biomedical ecosystem in Singapore and beyond. A leader in ground-breaking research and translational innovation, Duke-NUS has gained international renown through its five signature research programmes and 10 centres. The enduring impact of its discoveries is amplified by its successful Academic Medicine partnership with Singapore Health Services (SingHealth), Singapore’s largest healthcare group. This strategic alliance has spawned 15 Academic Clinical Programmes, which harness multi-disciplinary research and education to transform medicine and improve lives.