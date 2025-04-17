Explore Premier Automotive Innovations with Taiwantrade at Taipei AMPA 2025

TAIPEI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan’s leading B2B e-commerce platform, is bringing a dynamic exhibition to Taipei AMPA 2025, running from April 23 to 26 at TaiNEX 1. Stop by booth N1214 (4th Floor) for a firsthand look at expertly crafted automotive components from top Taiwanese suppliers, including Comeup—one of the two leading winch brands in the U.S.—DMG and its Plastic Fairing Kit, and Great Auto’s off-road Vehicle Control Arm.

The experience goes beyond product showcases. Try your luck at the “Lucky Taiwantrade” slot machine for exclusive rewards, and enjoy premium Taiwanese tea and traditional egg pancakes while exploring new sourcing opportunities.

With a network of over 70,000 suppliers and 660,000 products, Taiwantrade opens doors to high-quality, reliable manufacturing across multiple industries. For those who can’t attend in person, the Autoparts Online Pavilion (https://autopavilion.taiwantrade.com) features more than 35,000 automotive-related products from over 2,000 Taiwanese suppliers—ready for seamless browsing and procurement anytime, anywhere.

Taiwantrade invites global buyers and industry professionals to connect, discover, and source with confidence—both at Taipei AMPA 2025 and online. Taiwan’s reputation for innovation and quality in automotive manufacturing speaks for itself.