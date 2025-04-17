Fliggy Launches AI Travel Assistant “AskMe” to Make Customized Travel Even More Accessible

Powered by a multi-agent system to offer precise, real-time trip planning

HANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fliggy, a leading online travel services platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), today unveiled “AskMe”, an AI travel assistant powered by multiple intelligent agents. Designed to emulate the problem-solving and task-execution capabilities of professional travel consultants, AskMe leverages Fliggy’s proprietary data, including flights, hotels, attractions, and curated experiences, to generate actionable and personalized travel itineraries.

Integrated with Alibaba’s Qwen AI models, AskMe employs a multi-agent collaboration system to accurately identify and process complex travel requests. Functioning as a 24/7 AI-powered travel consultant, it autonomously breaks down tasks, plans workflows, and deploys specialized sub-agents to deliver real-time, bookable itineraries.

Miranda Liu, Head of AI Product at Fliggy, said: “Travel is inherently personal, yet planning often involves overwhelming choices across flights, hotels, tickets, ground transportation, and activities, leading to decision fatigue. While bespoke travel services remain costly, Fliggy has amassed a vast amount of data on products, destinations, experiences and user reviews. This data, coupled with our proprietary expertise in supply chains and services, is essential for training AI. By applying the strengths of AI, we’re turning what was previously perceived as a luxury service into something every traveler can experience.”

One assistant, multiple experts

Users simply input their requests and AskMe instantly analyzes their needs and activates specialized AI experts accordingly. These experts scour Fliggy’s live pricing engine for flights, hotels, routes, and attractions, then compile and cost-optimize a coherent plan, including round-trip tickets, daily hotel stays, sightseeing routes, and dining recommendations, with direct booking links.

AskMe also allows real-time edits. Its budget-adjustment feature lets users tweak spending preferences with one click, triggering an instant regeneration of the itinerary.

Multimodal interaction and shareable outputs

Aside from text input, AskMe also supports voice commands (including different dialects) and delivers visually rich itineraries complete with images, product information, and interactive maps instead of returning just plain text. Users can even generate hand-drawn travel guides for social media sharing.

High-quality travel data as key differentiator

A key differentiator of AskMe lies in its superior data quality. The AI assistant is trained using Fliggy’s proprietary, high-quality travel scenario datasets and integrated with the platform’s real-time pricing engine, which includes live flight and hotel prices, inventory status, travel routes, attractions, and a full range of other travel services. This data ecosystem ensures users receive the most accurate and up-to-date travel information alongside fully bookable options.

In evaluations across five critical dimensions—accuracy, coherence, richness, utility, and customization—AskMe has demonstrated exceptional performance, particularly in the accuracy and coherence metrics. Fliggy is developing additional features to AskMe for future release.

“Our team meticulously studied human travel consultants’ workflows, embedding their expertise into AskMe’s analysis, execution, and decision-making nodes. We’ll continue to refine its industry knowledge for deeper, more empathetic customization while making interactions even smarter. Ultimately, we aim to provide our users with an AI that offers a human touch—one that helps them effortlessly craft their perfect trip,” added Liu.

AskMe is currently available to Fliggy F5 members and above, with access granted via invite codes from existing users.

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter)), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers in both China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy’s advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy’s long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.