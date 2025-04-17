Herbalgy Unveils Touch Cool Campaign at MTR* advertising: An Immersive Installation Fusing Pain Relief with Sustainability and Innovative Design.

Download high-resolution images: https://cutt.ly/srswmUXq

HONG KONG, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is pleased to unveil its latest public engagement initiative at MTR* advertising, the leading outdoor media platform, spotlighting the therapeutic benefits of Touch-Cool—a natural, peppermint-infused pain relief solution. The thematic campaign features a breezy, immersive 3D installation at MTR Central Station, showcasing innovative design to promote wellness and eco-conscious living.



First Green 3D Installation at MTR* advertising

From 18 April to 16 May 2025, MTR Central Station will be transformed into an immersive 3D Iconic Digital Zone, showcasing the cooling, revitalizing essence of Touch-Cool.

Set in a soothing natural green palette, the installation features 3D peppermint leaf paper art that visually echoes the peppermint infusion at the heart of Touch-Cool. This concept not only brings the product’s therapeutic benefits to life but also reinforces Herbalgy’s dedication to wellness and environmental health, inspiring the community to embrace healthier, more mindful lifestyles.

Health and Sustainability Aligned

In today’s fast-paced urban environment, stress-related conditions such as muscle fatigue, tension headaches, and general discomfort are becoming more prevalent. Touch-Cool provides targeted relief with its peppermint-based formula, designed to alleviate pain, reduce muscle tension, and provide a cooling effect to support physical recovery.

This campaign doubles as both an educational and experiential platform—encouraging healthier self-care habits and more mindful, sustainable living.

Herbalgy’s selection of advertising solution at MTR* advertising reflects a commitment to public wellness and environmental responsibility, setting a new benchmark for meaningful community engagement.

To allow the public to experience its benefits firsthand, Herbalgy will host product sampling sessions at key MTR locations. Complimentary 5ml trial packs of “Touch-Cool” along with promotional coupons1, available on the following dates:

Product Experience – Touch-Cool

Date: 22–23 April 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: MTR Central Station (3D Iconic Digital)

Date: 22–23 April 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: near MTR Central Station Exit D (Pedder Street)

Date: 30 April, 9 & 16 May 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: near MTR Central Station Exit D (Pedder Street)

Tibet Red Showcase at MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station

In parallel, Herbalgy will feature its Tibet Red product line at MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station from 17 April to 16 May 2025. Specially formulated to address muscle sprains and strains, the Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil and Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster are designed to improve circulation, alleviate pain, and reduce inflammation. Product samples1 will be available on the following dates:

Date: 19 & 26 April, 1 & 10 May 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: near MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station Exit A (Haiphong Road)

Date: 20 & 27 April, 4 & 11 May 2025

Time: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: near MTR Mong Kok Station Exit E (Bank Centre near Nathan Road)

Availability: Herbalgy products are available at the official website, Mannings, Watsons, Yue Hwa Chinese Products, HKTVmall, and major personal care stores and pharmacies in Hong Kong .

*MTR advertising refers to advertising exclusively operated by JCDecaux Transport, including Island Line, South Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express.

1 Available while stock lasts.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Professor Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yik, since childhood. With a deep passion for TCM and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father’s wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father’s philosophy of “focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms” and the principle of “viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues.”

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known “Herbalgy” brand. This name reflects the company’s commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong’s TCM, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands “Touch-Cool,” “Herbalgy,” and “Tibet Red,” which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:

