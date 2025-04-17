HoSkar Night Bangkok 2025: Asia’s Premier Real Estate & Hospitality Networking Event Returns on 8 May

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid Southeast Asia’s fast-evolving real estate and hospitality landscape, industry leaders are coming together in Bangkok for an evening that blends insight, strategy and high-impact networking. HoSkar Night Bangkok 2025 will take place on 8 May at the prestigious Dusit Thani Bangkok, bringing together a curated group of influential leaders from across the region.

Organized by WeHub, this exclusive event will welcome real estate developers, hotel owners, architects, operators and investment partners for a high-impact evening centered on networking, insights and opportunity.

Whether you’re an established industry leader or a rising innovator, HoSkar Night offers a rare opportunity to gain insights, make meaningful connections and shape the future of real estate and hospitality in the region. With a handpicked guest list and a dynamic atmosphere, this event goes beyond typical networking – it’s where Asia’s next big ideas are born.



Developers Seminar at HoSkar Night HCMC 2024 – Source: WeHub

Developer Seminar: Ultra-Luxury Branded Residences

The event will commence with an in-depth seminar focused on the future of branded residences. Featuring leading voices from Savills UK, Savills Thailand, Brand&Co, CMV Architects, HotStats, Dusit International, Minor Hotels and Accor, this session will address global and regional trends in branded residential developments, mixed-use project integration, operating performance, brand positioning and cost strategy. The seminar will blend case studies, data insights and panel discussions for a comprehensive industry overview.

HoSkar Night Networking Session

Following the seminar, attendees will be invited to an evening of professional networking session. Designed to foster meaningful dialogue and facilitate valuable business introductions, the HoSkar Night session provides an intimate and sophisticated environment to engage with industry peers and explore potential collaborations.

Participation and Registration

Due to limited capacity, we will be implementing a “First-register, first-served” policy, with priority given to selected categories. Entry is exclusively granted with the confirmation email from the WeHub Team. Inquire now to join the HoSkar Night in Bangkok on 8th May: https://hoskarnight.com/registration-bangkok/

Strategic Partners and Supporters

HoSkar Night Bangkok 2025 is supported by a distinguished network of partners, including Brand&Co, CMV Architects, Savills, Dusit International and Atlas Concorde, with additional collaboration from Accor, Meinhardt, Archetype Group, Delivering Asia and PR Newswire.

Regional Event Series 2025

Following Bangkok, HoSkar Night will continue its Asia-Pacific series in Phnom Penh (4 June), Ho Chi Minh City (10 July), Hanoi (1 October), Manila (23 October) and Dubai (November).

For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: host@wehubyou.com.

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub and organizes multiple event series, including the Meet The Experts conference (MTE) and the HoSkar Night networking event, serving the real estate and hospitality industries across Asia.