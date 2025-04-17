LG CNS Brings Smart City Innovation to Hogansville, Georgia

Signed contract with the City of Hogansville for the deployment of smart poles and an integrated control system

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG CNS, a leading AX (AI Transformation) company in Korea, signed its first official contract with a U.S. government agency to build smart city infrastructure in Hogansville, Georgia. This agreement calls for LG CNS to install smart poles and an integrated control system, leveraging its leadership in AI transformation, to enhance public safety, connectivity, and urban operations in the city. The project begins with the installation of smart poles and related infrastructure in downtown Hogansville and city parks.



Smart poles add intelligence to a city’s urban infrastructure by combining traditional street and traffic lights with advanced IoT technology. Each pole will be equipped with features such as lighting control, public Wi-Fi, CCTV, and environmental sensors. These capabilities will support real-time monitoring of traffic conditions and public safety, while also collecting valuable urban data. The control system managing these poles will be operated through LG CNS’s proprietary smart city platform, Cityhub Building.

In addition to core IoT features, LG CNS will install electric vehicle chargers, digital signage, and emergency call buttons to the smart poles. These buttons will be connected to emergency services like the local police to enable first responders to act quickly in critical situations. These elements also offer greater convenience for residents and significantly strengthen public safety across the city. LG CNS plans to build on the project by expanding its smart city initiatives to nearby cities in Georgia, including LaGrange and West Point.

Recognized as a leader in smart city innovation, LG CNS brings extensive experience in developing and deploying smart city solutions in Korea and around the world. Among other projects, the company provided design consulting for a major smart city development in Indonesia called Nusantara, which is slated to be that country’s new capital. LG CNS is taking part in two large-scale pilot projects in Korea, including Sejong Smart City, valued at approximately 3.2 trillion Korean won, and the Busan Eco Delta Smart City, valued at around 5.4 trillion won. Both projects are being carried out through consortiums.

“Smart infrastructure is essential to accelerating city development, improving operational efficiency, strengthening public safety, and enhancing the daily lives of residents,” said Shin-Gyoon Hyun, CEO of LG CNS. “LG CNS will work closely with the City of Hogansville, drawing on our proven smart city experience in Korea and across the Asia-Pacific region, to help build a more sustainable and livable urban environment.”

About LG CNS

LG CNS is a leading Korean AX (AI Transformation) company that continues to pioneer various emerging technologies, including AI, cloud computing, big data, and smart engineering, encompassing smart factories, smart cities, and smart logistics, as well as digital marketing. The company also leads the market through innovative system integration (SI) and system management (SM) projects across finance, manufacturing, the public sector, and various other industries. For more information, please visit https://www.lgcns.com.