Linkind by AiDot Reveals SL5C Smart Solar Spotlight, Revolutionizing Outdoor Lighting with Improved Poor-Weather Charging

It’s the world’s first Smart Solar Spotlight with MPPT charging controller technology for up to 89.9% charging efficiency.

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Linkind, a brand of AiDot, officially announces the launch of the SL5C, the world’s first smart solar spotlight equipped with Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) technology. Now available at Linkind.com, the SL5C enhances solar charging efficiency beyond industry standards, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted lighting even in cloudy or rainy conditions.

Revolutionizing Solar Lighting with Advanced MPPT Technology

The Linkind SL5C sets a new benchmark in solar-powered outdoor lighting by integrating Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT)—an advanced solar optimization technology that intelligently adjusts power output based on sunlight conditions. Unlike traditional solar lights that struggle in cloudy or low-light environments, the SL5C maximizes charging efficiency, achieving an industry-leading rate of 89.9%—a significant leap from the conventional 66.4%. This innovation enables faster charging, higher brightness, and up to 14 hours of continuous lighting, ensuring consistent performance in any weather, rain or shine.

Smart Control with Alexa and Google Assistant

Designed for smart home integration, the Linkind SL5C is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant when paired with a Linkind BLE Mesh Hub. Users can control the light via voice commands or directly through the Alexa and Google Home apps, adjusting brightness, colors, and white temperature with ease. Additionally, the AiDot app offers advanced customization, making it simple to tailor lighting settings to different moods and occasions.

Versatile Illumination for Any Outdoor Setting

From landscaping accents to pathway lighting, the Linkind SL5C enhances outdoor spaces with rich colors and consistent brightness. Its adaptable design allows for ground placement or vertical mounting on fences, walls, and garden structures, making it ideal for creating inviting entryways, accentuating architectural elements, or illuminating hard-to-reach corners. Even in challenging weather conditions, the SL5C delivers reliable, vibrant lighting, elevating the ambiance of any outdoor environment.

Intelligent Features for a Smarter Lighting Experience

The Linkind SL5C goes beyond traditional outdoor lighting with 14 preset scenes and customizable options, enabling dynamic light shows that enhance any setting. With support for up to 32 units in synchronized operation, users can achieve a seamless, cohesive lighting effect across their entire yard. Smart scheduling ensures the lights turn on at dusk and off at dawn automatically, or follow personalized routines to match any lifestyle. Effortless grouping and synchronization features allow users to apply settings across multiple lights with just a few taps, making smart outdoor lighting more convenient and intuitive than ever.

Choose Your Ideal Linkind Smart Solar Spotlight

Linkind SL5C Linkind SL5 Maximum Power Point Tracking √ × Run Time Up to 14 hours in energy-saving mode. Up to 12 hours in energy-saving mode. Luminance Detection √ √ Light Mode √ √ Motion Detection × √ Lumens 150 Lumen 250 Lumen Color RGB RGBTW Waterproof Rating IP67 IP65 Preset Scenes 43+ 43+ Group Control √ √ Sync with Music √ √ Adjustable Brightness 1%-100% 1%-100% Mounting Type Wall Mount/Ground Insert Wall Mount/Ground Insert

With its advanced MPPT charging technology, ensuring optimal performance in any weather, and up to 14 hours of runtime, SL5C is suitable for use in all regions, especially ideal for users in areas with limited sunlight. However, for environments with more favorable weather conditions, the Linkind SL5 remains a strong alternative.

Price and Availability

The Linkind SL5C will officially launch on Linkind.com on April 17, 2025. It is also available now on Amazon. To celebrate the launch, both Linkind.com and Amazon will offer a 30% limited-time discount from April 17 to April 30. During this promotional period, the 2-pack will be priced at $24.49, and the 8-pack at $90.99.

About Linkind

Linkind, a brand of AiDot, is passionate about lighting your spaces in intelligent and meaningful ways, all while adopting the dedication to innovation and eco-conscious design instilled by its parent company, and overall ecosystem, AiDot. These tenants have guided Linkind from the start and are why they are now able to proudly offer solutions to match any and all residential scenes, such as smart solar-powered solutions that light the path to your home, TV backlighting that takes movie night to the next level, and easy-to-use everyday lighting with unmatched levels of user convenience. Linkind is lighting the way to a brighter tomorrow.