LONGi maintains AAA ranking in Q1 2025 PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

XI’AN, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi has announced the retention of its AAA rating in PV-Tech’s Q1 2025 PV ModuleTech bankability ratings, marking the company’s 21st consecutive quarter at this top tier and underscoring its long-term commitment to quality, innovation, financial stability and leadership in the photovoltaic industry.



The PV ModuleTech bankability ratings are derived from a thorough evaluation process that examines manufacturers across several critical dimensions, including value chain strength, production capacity, global shipment profiles, capital expenditure (capex), R&D investment and cash-flow management. LONGi’s consistent AAA status reflects not only its robust operational metrics but also its dedication to advancing solar technology.

Relying on its profound technology accumulation and advanced intelligent manufacturing advantages, LONGi has made continuous breakthroughs in HPBC technology and forward-looking R&D, and its products for utility and distributed scenarios have been implemented successively.

Since the launch of the new-generation BC products based on HPBC 2.0 in May 2024, LONGi has been winning large orders globally.

At the beginning of April, LONGi signed a 226MW Hi-MO 9 module supply agreement in Greece, which marks the largest BC utility project in Europe.

At the end of March, LONGi signed a Hi-MO X10 module supply framework agreement with a total capacity of 555MW with multiple EPC companies at the South Africa International Photovoltaic and Energy Storage Exhibition. The high-power generation per unit area and anti-shading features of the products have been highly recognized by African customers.

By the end of the first quarter of 2025, the global shipments of BC modules had exceeded 30GW, and the scale of reserved orders had exceeded 40GW.

With technological innovation as its mission, LONGi has been constantly improving the R&D of conversion efficiency in the crystalline silicon and crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem tracks. Up to now, it still holds the world records in these two major tracks.

On April 11th, LONGi announced at its Wuhu base in Anhui Province, China: Through the authoritative certification of the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany, the photoelectric conversion efficiency of its independently developed Hybrid Interdigitated-Back-Contact (HIBC) crystalline silicon solar cell has reached 27.81%, pushing the exploration of the limits of monocrystalline silicon photovoltaic cells to a new height.

At the same time, LONGi independently developed a two-terminal crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell that has achieved a conversion efficiency of 34.85%, certified by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), once again breaking the world record for crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem cell efficiency.

The 21 consecutive AAA ratings are not only a strong testament to LONGi’s reliability but also a footnote to LONGi’s consistent commitment to product quality, stable operation, and long-termism. In the future, LONGi will continue to enhance its technological strength and risk-resistance capabilities, and work hand in hand with global partners to create a better future.