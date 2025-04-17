Moatable Reports 2024 Annual Financial Results

PHOENIX, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Moatable, Inc. (OTC: MTBLY) (“Moatable” or the “Company”), a leading US-based SaaS company, yesterday reported its fourth quarter 2024 and 2024 annual financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and 2024 Annual Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 27% over Q4 2023 to $17.5 million in Q4 2024; Revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 increased 22%, to $63.5 million , compared to last year.

in Q4 2024; Revenue for the fiscal year ended increased 22%, to , compared to last year. Gross profit increased 23% over Q4 2023 to $13.2 million ; Gross profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 increased 18% to $48.3 million , compared to last year.

; Gross profit for the fiscal year ended increased 18% to , compared to last year. Loss from operations improved 95 % from a loss of $4.0 million in Q4 2023 to a loss of $0.2 million in Q4 2024; loss from operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 improved 75% to $3.0 million compared to $11.8 million in last year.

% from a loss of in Q4 2023 to a loss of in Q4 2024; loss from operations for the fiscal year ended improved 75% to compared to in last year. Adjusted EBITDA * increased 47% from a profit of $231 thousand in Q4 2023 to a profit of $339 thousand in Q4 2024; adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 improved 135 % to a profit of $1.7 million compared to a loss of $4.8 million in last year.

increased 47% from a profit of in Q4 2023 to a profit of in Q4 2024; adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended improved % to a profit of compared to a loss of in last year. Total cash & cash equivalents and restricted cash were $ 31.9 million as of December 31, 2024 as compared to $39.0 million as of December 31, 2023 .

“Moatable has achieved remarkable growth in revenue, cash flows and productivity. We are pleased to see continued revenue growth over the past twelve consecutive quarters and positive operating cash flows during each of the recent three quarters. Our revenue increased 70% from $10.3 million in Q1 2022 to $17.5 million in Q4, 2024. We had operating cash flows of $0.5 million, $0.9 million, and $0.3 million in Q2, Q3, and Q4 2024, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million profit in 2024 shows significant improvement over the $4.8 million loss in 2023, as we continue to increase our productivity and maintain our path to profitability,” said Scott Stone, the chief financial officer of Moatable.

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. We define adjusted EBITDA as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment of intangibles, and certain other non-recurring expenses. See the table “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to the Comparable GAAP Financial Measure” below for details.

About Moatable Inc.

Moatable, Inc. (OTC Pink: MTBLY) operates two US-based SaaS businesses, including Lofty and Trucker Path. Moatable’s American depositary shares, each of which currently represents forty-five Class A ordinary shares, trade on OTC Pink open market under the symbol “MTBLY”. For more news and information on Moatable, please visit Moatable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Moatable’s beliefs and expectations, including statements on making investments and operating businesses that generate long-term returns for investors, and expectations for future growth and innovation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Moatable’s goals and strategies; Moatable’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Moatable’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; Moatable’s plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Moatable does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as loss from operations excluding equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangibles, and certain other non-recurring expenses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to the Comparable GAAP Financial Measure” below.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader’s understanding of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. Our management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance, as well as in planning and forecasting future periods. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

MOATABLE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBR 31, 2023 and 2024 (In thousands of US dollars) For the three months ended December 31, For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Total revenues 13,765 17,461 52,073 63,459 Total Cost of revenues: 3,055 4,280 11,212 15,149 Gross profit 10,710 13,181 40,861 48,310 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 5,119 5,398 19,840 19,324 Research and development 4,278 5,309 18,358 19,101 General and administrative 3,396 2,643 12,599 12,638 Impairment of intangible assets 1,895 — 1,895 207 Total operating expenses 14,688 13,350 52,692 51,270 Loss from operations $ (3,978) $ (169) $ (11,831) $ (2,960)