Momentus Technologies and Boldpush Release Global Report on the Future of Event Venues

New research shows AI, automation, and data are reshaping the event industry and driving the next wave of tech-enabled guest experiences.

ST. LOUIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Momentus Technologies, a global provider of venue and event management software, and Boldpush, an event industry research and consulting firm, today released The Future of Event Venues, a new global report analyzing the trends transforming event spaces worldwide. The report draws on input from venue operators and event professionals across 50+ countries served by Momentus Technologies.

The findings reveal a decisive shift toward artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven decision-making—positioning technology as the primary driver of operational efficiency, attendee satisfaction, and long-term sustainability in the events sector.

“We are bringing our industry-leading data insights partnered with events industry intelligence from Boldpush to our customers,” said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. “Our goal is to empower our customers with smarter, more responsive solutions to address the evolving challenges and opportunities venues and event managers face.”

“Technology is no longer optional—it’s essential,” said Julius Solaris, Founder of Boldpush. “This report shows that venues that embrace intelligent automation and empower their staff with data will lead the industry forward.”

Key takeaways include:

67% of respondents cite AI as having a significant impact on venue operations.

91% consider data analytics essential or very useful to success.

72% are likely to invest in attendee experience technologies within the next 1–2 years.

77% expect automation to significantly or transformationally improve efficiency.

80% view sustainability as a critical consideration rather than a competitive differentiator.

The report also underscores the growing importance of staff training in leveraging advanced tools, with 35% of respondents identifying it as the top need to future-proof their organizations.

The Future of Event Venues includes strategic recommendations for both venue operators and event planners, emphasizing collaboration, investment in digital infrastructure, and the need to adapt to shorter lead times and higher expectations.

The full report is available at https://gomomentus.com/the-future-of-venues.

About Momentus Technologies

Momentus powers over 1.4 million live events each year, generating more than $12 billion in revenue at venues worldwide. From convention centers and universities to corporate campuses, stadiums, arenas, and performing arts centers, they are behind the moments that bring people together in 55+ countries.

The Momentus platform gives venues data-driven insights to streamline event operations, providing a clear view of past, present and future performance. It enables venues to make smarter decisions, enhance efficiency and drive their business goals with confidence and clarity. https://gomomentus.com/

About Boldpush

Boldpush is a research and media firm serving the event industry. Founded by Julius Solaris, it provides deep insights and analysis to over 27,000 global subscribers through its Boldpush+ platform and publications. https://boldpush.com/

