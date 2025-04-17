30 C
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Taiwan Semiconductor exceeds earnings expectations

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 17th

  • Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose pre-market after the company released better than expected earnings results
  • Fed Chair Powell spoke yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago, warning that tariffs levied by President Trump could drive up inflation in the near-term
  • Chair Powell added that tariffs could create a challenging scenario for the Fed’s dual mandate that calls for full employment and stable prices
  • Markets are closed tomorrow for Good Friday

