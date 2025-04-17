OSL Powers Staking and Custody for ChinaAMC (HK)’s First Staking-Enabled Ether ETF

HONG KONG, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Digital Securities (OSL), a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), will provide staking services for the Ether assets of China Asset Management (Hong Kong)’s (ChinaAMC (HK)) Ether ETF (3046.HK / 83046.HK / 9046.HK), following formal approval from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC). Pioneering staking-as-a-service in a highly regulated environment, staking of ChinaAMC (HK)’s Ether assets via OSL may commence on 15 May 2025.

This is a groundbreaking evolution in the regulated digital asset landscape, enabling investors to participate in the Ethereum blockchain protocol’s proof-of-stake rewards mechanism through a tightly regulated and transparent platform. Staking of the ETF’s underlying Ether assets transforms the ETF from a passive investment product into an active participant in the Ethereum ecosystem while maintaining rigorous compliance standards.

Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL, emphasised the strategic importance of this milestone, “This landmark represents the maturing of crypto assets into an institutional-grade yield-generating product. As the regulated infrastructure provider enabling this functionality, OSL is proud to facilitate secure access to Ethereum’s native staking rewards while meeting the highest standards of investor protection. This achievement underscores Hong Kong’s leadership in developing sophisticated digital asset frameworks that bridge traditional and decentralised finance.”

Thomas Zhu, Head of Digital Assets and Family Office Business, ChinaAMC (HK), said, “Our collaboration with OSL to bring Ethereum staking capabilities to the ChinaAMC Ether ETF creates a secure, regulated gateway for investors of all types. By simplifying access to ETH staking, this service significantly lowers the threshold to participating in Ethereum staking, allowing both institutional and retail investors to easily contribute to network security while earning rewards. It also supports the broader growth of decentralized finance (DeFi), marking an important step forward for blockchain adoption in a regulated market.”

ChinaAMC (HK)’s Ether ETF, launched in April 2024 as part of Hong Kong’s first wave of spot crypto ETFs, with BOCI Prudential, serving as the primary custodian and fund administrator of the fund. OSL’s appointment as a staking infrastructure provider leverages the company’s comprehensive regulatory credentials, built upon OSL’s recent partnership with Kiln, the leading enterprise-grade staking platform. By combining Kiln’s institutional staking technology with OSL’s SFC-licensed platform, the collaboration delivers a fully compliant staking solution that meets the exacting requirements of ETF providers and institutional investors.

As a subsidiary of the publicly listed OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK), OSL Digital Securities is Hong Kong’s first and most established SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Operating since 2018, the platform provides institutional-grade digital asset services to corporations, financial institutions, professional and retail investors.

OSL Hong Kong delivers services across five core domains: OTC brokerage, Omnibus broker solutions, custody, wealth management, and retail services. The OTC brokerage services provide 24/7 high-liquidity crypto trading with fiat on/off-ramp services. Custody solutions feature client-asset segregated wallet management backed by US$1 billion insurance coverage. The wealth management suite offers crypto investments to traditional investors, including tokenised treasuries, RWAs, structured crypto products, and quant investment strategies. Retail services bring institution-grade security and crypto access to professional and retail investors.

As a pioneer in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy, OSL Group adheres to its core concept: Open, Secure, and Licensed, empowering the next generation of global financial infrastructure. In addition to Hong Kong (SAR), OSL Group expands operations under full regulatory compliance in Japan, Australia, Europe and beyond.

For more information, visit osl.com.