Ragnarok: Back to Glory Launches on iOS and Android! Win a Share of $77,777 with BOW!

HONG KONG, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gravity Game Vision, the Hong Kong office of Gravity, has announced the official iOS and Android launch of Ragnarok: Back to Glory today! As part of the RO series, Ragnarok: Back to Glory not only inherits the classic spirit of adventure but also revolutionizes gameplay, social interaction, and competitive experiences. From the familiar Prontera bells to the next-gen graphics and seamless orientation switching, players can relive their fondest memories and embark on their own glorious journey.

[BOW Maylada X RO: A Match Made in Midgard]

After 3 years, Thai superstar BOW Maylada returns to the Ragnarok series as the face of Ragnarok: Back to Glory! Embracing the Back to Glory theme, BOW not only reprises her Valkyrie look but also stars in a series of innovative promotional videos, evoking waves of nostalgia. Join BOW and reawaken your memories of youth, rediscovering yourself in Ragnarok: Back to Glory!

[Get Ready for $77,777, Preseason Heats Up!]

We know everyone’s fired up for the $77,777 contest! To celebrate the game’s launch—and turn up the heat even more—we’re kicking off the Guild Race Preseason: a special event where adventurers rally their guilds and race to the top of the Glory Rankings. Let the launch celebrations begin!

This preseason features dual rankings. Players can participate and earn points for Blood Moon Kill Ranking and Boss Hunt Ranking. Guild and personal points rankings will be updated every day. The final top 3 guilds and individual players will win amazing rewards, including exclusive titles, appearances, resource packs, and more.

[Launch Celebration: Ignite Your Spirit of Adventure]

This summer, Ragnarok: Back to Glory is giving back with incredible rewards! Autographed Polaroids from our spokesperson, awesome gift cards, and even the OPPO Pad Neo are up for grabs! Download the game now and go to our official fan page to participate. Unlock epic rewards, exclusively for fearless adventurers!

[Free Trade, Limitless Play]

The exclusive market for adventurers is now open! Set up your stall for free, snag amazing deals, and rake in the profits!

[Awaken and Transcend Your Limits]

Shatter your class limitations! The all-new 3rd Change Awakening has arrived, empowering you to challenge brand-new MVPs! Rewrite the limits of your class!

[Crush Monsters, Loot Nonstop]

Countless bosses respawning at lightning speed! Unleash dazzling skills with a single tap and obliterate the screen! Team up for intense dungeon raids and relive the classic RO thrill! Start your adventure now!

[Stunning Costumes, Dazzle the Server]

Brand-new limited-edition costumes have arrived! Become the server’s most striking adventurer, and embark on a glorious adventure!

Ragnarok: Back to Glory is now officially live! To mark the occasion, we’ve prepared a lineup of launch events and extra rewards. For all the latest news and surprises, keep an eye on our official fan page and upcoming announcements.

iOS & Android Download Links: https://rogsea.onelink.me/Zylg/rognews03

Official Fan Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572308579770