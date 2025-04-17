Sands China Marks 10th Anniversary of Support Programme for Local Suppliers with Celebration and SME Open Day

MACAO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sands China celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme Thursday at The Londoner Macao®, followed by the 2025 Sands China Local Supplier Open Day, which was attended by 250 local SMEs.



Guests of honour celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sands China’s Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme Thursday at The Londoner Macao, followed by the 2025 Sands China Local Supplier Open Day.

Sands China’s Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme was created in partnership with the Macao Chamber of Commerce in 2015 to increase procurement opportunities for Macao’s SMEs. It targets three types of local businesses: local small and micro suppliers, “Made in Macao” companies and Macao young entrepreneurs. In line with government policies, the programme propels Sands China’s longstanding efforts to support the growth and development of local SME suppliers.

This year, the Sands China Local Supplier Open Day connected local SMEs, including Macao enterprises certified by the DSEDT Technology Enterprise Certification Program, with Sands China procurement representatives – thereby facilitating face-to-face conversations for the potential suppliers to learn about procurement opportunities in various Sands China departments.

Sands China set up several categories of procurement booths for the well-attended event: food and beverage, outside services and logistics, marketing, advertising and printing, technology and gaming products and services, hotel operating supplies and furniture, and facilities and construction. This year’s Open Day added a booth specially for DSEDT-certified Macao technology enterprises to learn about technology-related procurement opportunities. Additionally, a Sands Procurement Academy booth shared information about the academy’s free training programme for SMEs and offered registration on-site.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: “We are honoured to witness our Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme celebrating its 10-year milestone with this SME Open Day, as it demonstrates our philosophy of supporting the development of local SME suppliers and fostering their prosperity by providing a high-level, effective platform for them to grow. Over the past 10 years, Sands China has proactively launched various initiatives to support local SMEs and we have consistently adjusted our strategies in response to the latest market changes and demands, putting innovative ideas into practice to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes. We would like to express our gratitude to the Macao SAR government for its longstanding policy guidance, to the Macao Chamber of Commerce for being our key partner and a crucial bridge between us and local commerce, and to all local SMEs for their active participation and support throughout the years – as we all share the impactful achievements of Macao’s development.”

Hoi Lok Man, vice president of the board of directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce, said: “SMEs are the economic foundation of Macao. The flourishing development of Macao’s local SMEs is one of the city’s ‘golden accesses’ to economic prosperity. Co-launched with Sands China in 2015, the Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme is a testament to our philosophy of supporting the growth and development of local SMEs, making progress together to achieve our mutual goal. Our support to local SMEs mirrors the adage to ‘teach a man to fish’ and is a microcosm of the solidarity of Macao’s business sectors – demonstrating their collaborative spirit of ‘growth, success, and shared prosperity.’ Our partnership with Sands China has significantly surpassed commercial procurement, in turn becoming an accelerator for Macao’s moderate economic diversification. Let today mark a new beginning in our journey, as Sands China continues to effectively promote the programme with support from all sectors of society – further polishing the ‘golden business card’ of Macao as an international metropolis.”

The officiating guests at Thursday’s event were Yang Yi, deputy director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Yau Yun Wah, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Ricky Hoi, acting director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Victoria Kuan, director-general of the Macau Productivity and Technology Centre; Sanna Leong, manager of the Commerce and Business Development Division of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Hoi Lok Man; Andy Ng, director of the Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre; Grant Chum; and Charlie Cai, vice president of procurement and sustainability of Sands China Ltd.

The event is one in a series of initiatives and events celebrating the 10th anniversary of Sands China’s Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme. These include the Rua das Estalagens Team Member Food Fest at The Venetian® Macao, Sands Shopping Carnival, Sands Procurement Academy training programme, Sands Supplier Excellence Awards, and Macao Technological Innovation Exploration tour.

In addition, Sands China will launch a training programme this year to enhance local SMEs’ online marketing capabilities, thereby facilitating digital transformation in their businesses. Through this programme, participants will be equipped with marketing skills for live broadcasting on new media platforms, enriching their knowledge of future trends and the development of live commerce. The company is also fully supporting the “2025 Macau Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition” to be held in August this year, empowering young people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, while injecting innovative elements into local industries in a bid to contribute to Macau’s economic diversification.

Sands China’s supplier support programme aims to meet the needs of Macao’s SMEs through various initiatives. Key among them is the F.I.T. programme, introduced in 2017 to provide Financial Support, Invitational Matching, and Training and Development for suppliers. The success of these efforts has been evident. Sands China recorded a gross procurement amount of MOP 15.2 billion in 2024, 84% of which (MOP 12.8 billion) went to Macao enterprises, including over 4.6 billion to local SMEs.

Sands China’s Local Small, Medium and Micro Suppliers Support Programme is in line with the Macao government’s initiative to “buy local” and demonstrates Sands China’s commitment to supporting local enterprises as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts. It is part of Sands China’s supplier relationship management strategy, which guides the company’s long-standing effort to support local suppliers, whom it views as its strategic partners.

