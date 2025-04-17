t’order Launches $50M Series C to Scale Data-Driven Foodservice Tech and Accelerate Global Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — t’order, a leader in the Korean restaurant tech space, has officially launched its Series C fundraising round, targeting $50 million USD from both domestic and global investors. While the identities of participating institutions remain undisclosed, the round has attracted significant interest from a range of investors, including leading venture capital firms, private equity firms, and financial institutions. To guide the process, t’order has appointed Samil PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Korea), the nation’s largest accounting and advisory firm, as its exclusive financial advisor.



t’order CI

Founded in 2019, t’order has quickly become Korea’s leading table-ordering platform, transforming the dining experience with its cutting-edge, fully digital ordering and payment system. The company has installed over 260,000 tablets nationwide, driving a monthly GMV (gross merchandise volume) exceeding $317 million USD, positioning itself as a dominant force in Korea’s restaurant tech sector. With more than $7.4 billion USD in cumulative transaction volume processed to date, t’order is poised for continued growth and innovation.

Currently valued at approximately $220 million USD, t’order has evolved into a comprehensive digital operating system for restaurants, driving significant improvements in operational efficiency, unlocking new revenue streams, and enhancing the overall customer experience. t’order has successfully completed integrations with major POS providers Toast and Clover, paving the way for its U.S. market entry. These integrations provide a seamless experience for North American restaurant operators and chains, further strengthening t’order’s position in the global market.

A key growth driver for t’order is its in-tablet advertising business, which delivers over 3 billion ad impressions monthly across more than 25 million orders. This advertising channel is gaining significant attention as a powerful offline medium, engaging customers during the average 85-minute dwell time at restaurant tables. t’order is also collaborating with large enterprise advertisers to develop real-time, data-driven ad campaigns based on factors such as table size, product type, location, and demographic profiles, ushering in a new era of targeted in-venue marketing.

In 2024, t’order raised $23 million USD in its Series B round, backed by Korea Development Bank, LB Investment, No & Partners, and Eugene Investment & Securities. The funds were used to accelerate product innovation, develop advanced table-ordering devices, enhance R&D for AI-driven personalization and data analytics, and scale nationwide deployment.

With this Series C round, t’order aims to strengthen its leadership in Korea while expanding into new verticals and international markets. Leveraging its extensive dataset, the company plans to provide personalized insights and decision-support tools to restaurateurs, solidifying its position as a category-defining player in global foodservice tech.