Toshiba’s GridDB® Cloud Database Service for Big Data and IoT is Now Available Globally

– Providing data infrastructure services to meet the growing global demand for DX promotion –
KAWASAKI, Japan, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) has announced the global launch of GridDB® Cloud, its cloud-based service for managing IoT and the high frequency generation of large volumes of big data. The service is now available to customers in 26 countries and regions around the world.
Companies around the world are focusing on digital transformation (DX) as a means to create new business opportunities. The foundation of DX promotion is data. Businesses that collect and analyze data can derive previously unnoticed insights and drive forward new business initiatives. GridDB® Cloud offers a cloud-based managed service as core data infrastructure for DX. Until now, the service has been available only in Japan, but Toshiba has responded to growing global DX promotion by bringing GridDB® Cloud into international markets.
GridDB® Cloud leverages the benefits of cloud services to offer users the following advantages:
- Reduced initial setup times and costs for servers, storage, and other components necessary for database operation.
- Minimization of effort and costs associated with database operations.
- Flexible resource expansion to handle increases in data and processing volumes.
- Easy integration with cloud-native applications.
The service is now available in the following 26 countries and regions on Azure Marketplace, Microsoft’s business-facing e-commerce site.
Asia & Oceania
Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
Europe, the Middle East & Africa
Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom
North America & South America
Canada, the United States, Chile
Azure Marketplace Pricing Plans
https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps?search=griddb&page=1
|
Plan Name
|
Price
|
Service Specifications
|
GridDB® Cloud
Monthly Plan
|
520.00 USD / month
|
– Up to 100GB Storage
– Up to 10,000 DB requests per 10 minutes
|
GridDB® Cloud
Pay-as-You-Go Plan
|
Billable operations:
– DB Request 0.012 USD / 100 Requests*
– Storage 0.002 USD / GB-hour
– Data In 0.0025 USD / MB
– Data Out 0.09 USD / GB
|
– Up to 100GB Storage
– Up to 10,000 DB requests per 10 minutes
*Until the end of September 2025, all ‘DB request’ on the GridDB® Cloud Pay-as-You-Go Plan will be completely free.
Toshiba will continue to develop GridDB® and GridDB® Cloud as databases that support the use of IoT and big data to promote DX and the development of cyber-physical systems.
About GridDB®
Toshiba’s proprietary GridDB® draws on the company’s extensive expertise in diverse industry verticals. GridDB® delivers efficient accumulation of massive volumes of time series data, and scale-out performance. It features time series data management, petabyte-scale performance, excellent scalability and unwavering reliability, and developer-friendly API—all essential characteristics of IoT and big data databases.
GridDB® Product Website
https://www.global.toshiba/ww/products-solutions/ai-iot/griddb.html
GridDB® Cloud Product Website
https://www.global.toshiba/ww/products-solutions/ai-iot/griddb/product/griddb-cloud.html
GridDB® Open Source Website
https://github.com/griddb/
For GridDB® Developers
https://griddb.net/
|
*GridDB® is a registered trademark of Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation in Japan.
|
*Company names and product names in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
|
*The information in this press release, including service details, prices, specifications, related links, and contact information, is up to date as of the announcement date. Please note that it is subject to change without notice.