VETRESKA Announces Three-Year Sponsorship of Canine Clubhouse and Kitty Corner at Singapore Zoo’s KidzWorld

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VETRESKA has embarked on an exciting collaboration with Singapore Zoo, sponsoring the care of the playful pups and charming kitties at KidzWorld. As part of this initiative, VETRESKA is also giving their homes a vibrant makeover, transforming Kitty Corner and Canine Clubhouse into even more enriching spaces for the animals.

This sponsorship brings a boost to KidzWorld, an immersive children’s experience zone where kids and their families can engage in animal encounters and a variety of play activities. The resident cats and dogs at KidzWorld, all of whom are rescued, serve as ambassadors in raising awareness about responsible adoption while fostering a love and respect for animals and nature.

Headquartered in Singapore, VETRESKA is a pioneering brand known for its imaginative collections of pet products and accessories. Inspired by their own adopted dogs, the founders of VETRESKA have remained committed to crafting magical moments for pets and their people, designing products with animal welfare in mind. As part of this three-year partnership, the makeover of Kitty Corner and Canine Clubhouse will include thoughtfully designed play structures, comfortable resting areas, and engaging accessories tailored to the animals’ physical and emotional needs. VETRESKA’s contribution also goes towards supporting other animals at Singapore Zoo as well as conservation projects in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

“We are thrilled to support Mandai Wildlife Group and their commitment to providing high standards of care for animals,” said Donald Kng, co-founder and CEO of VETRESKA. “At VETRESKA, we believe that every animal deserves a safe and joyful environment, and we are excited to bring our expertise in pet lifestyle design to further enrich the lives of the rescued animals at Singapore Zoo.”

“VETRESKA’s invaluable support goes a long way, not only in the care of our beloved cats and dogs but also in helping us create even more stimulating environments for them, ensuring they stay happy, healthy and engaged,” said Graeme Dick, Deputy Vice President of Animal Behaviour and Programmes at Mandai Wildlife Group. “With a like-minded community, we continue to spark a sense of curiosity and care among our guests not just for wildlife, but the animals at home too.”

Visitors to Singapore Zoo can now catch a glimpse of VETRESKA’s iconic accessories at KidzWorld. Look out for the blooming oasis of Cactus Cat Trees and Flora Pet Beds at Kitty Corner or spot the spring-fresh Daisy Sofas along with stylish new leashes and toys, at Canine Clubhouse.

ABOUT VETRESKA

Founded in 2017, VETRESKA is a pioneering brand dedicated to redefining the pet industry with a fresh, imaginative perspective. Our mission, Together Reimagined, drives us to push the boundaries of pet care, offering innovative designs that seamlessly blend functionality with undeniable charm.

At VETRESKA, we do not just create pet products—we craft magical moments for pets and their people. We believe that pet products should inspire joy, strengthen the bond between pets and people, and create lasting memories. Drawing inspiration from the profound connections between people and their pets, our thoughtfully designed products aim to elevate everyday experiences of pet parenting into moments of delight and warmth.

Every VETRESKA product is crafted with an unwavering commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. From stylish pet furniture to playful toys, chic bowls, and unique accessories, we pride ourselves in curating a wide selection of functional products and services that caters to pets’ needs while reflecting their own sense of style and sophistication.