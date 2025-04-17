ZKH Group Limited Files Its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZKH Group Limited (“ZKH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZKH), a leading maintenance, repair and operations (“MRO”) procurement service platform in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 17, 2025. The annual report in electronic format is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zkh.com as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

For those who prefer hard copies, the Company will provide the annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge to shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, ZKH Group Limited, 7/F, Tower 4, Libao Plaza, No. 36 Shenbin Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, 201106, People’s Republic of China.

About ZKH Group Limited

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE: ZKH) is a leading MRO procurement service platform in China, underpinned by robust supply chain capabilities and dedicated to serving customers globally through a product-led, agentic AI-driven approach. Through its primary online platforms, the ZKH platform and the GBB platform, along with innovative technology and extensive industry expertise, the Company provides bespoke MRO procurement solutions to a diverse and loyal customer base. These solutions encompass hyper-personalized product curation from a comprehensive selection of quality products at competitive prices. Additionally, the Company ensures timely and reliable product delivery through professional fulfillment services. By focusing on reducing procurement costs and addressing management efficiency challenges, ZKH is transforming the opaque MRO procurement process and empowering all stakeholders across the value chain.

