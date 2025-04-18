Joined by Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield , Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer , DC Comics Grant Gustin and spiritual leader Sadhguru

Featuring music composed and performed by renowned Italian pianist, Ludovico Einaudi , and a dramatic display of 6,000 synchronised drones and pyrotechnics

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Saadiyat Cultural District lit up with a constellation of global stars gathered for the exclusive VIP opening of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s newest cultural landmark where art, technology and imagination meet in extraordinary ways.

Abu Dhabi Opens the Doors to Its Newest Cultural landmark: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

VIP guests were treated to a live performance by world-renowned Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi, whose captivating melodies set the tone for an evening of wonder. The celebration was made even more sensational with a striking display of 6,000 synchronised drones and pyrotechnics – acting as a prelude for what was to come: a night filled with colour, excitement and thrill.

Among the guests of honour were Hollywood celebrities Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Andrew Garfield, Marvel star Pom Klementieff and DC Comics Grant Gustin, Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer, music icon Swizz Beatz, spiritual leader Sadhguru and experimental music producer Flying Lotus.

The renowned personalities joined creatives, leaders and visionaries from around the world to mark the launch of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

Visitors are invited to discover the ever-changing, immersive artworks that respond to their movement and presence, inviting them to explore, connect and create while ensuring that no two visits are the same.

Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi and other world-class institutions, the opening of teamLab phenomena Abu Dhabi further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for arts and culture.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception.

In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; National Gallery of Australia, Canberra; Amos Rex, Helsinki; Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; and Asia Society Museum, New York, among others.



