CHAGEE & FLUX Technology: Empower Global Expansion with Digital Intelligence

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, CHAGEE, a Chinese tea brand, has reached a cooperation with FLUX Technology and introduced the FLUX TMS to create a digital and intelligent transportation and distribution system.

On the evening of April 17, CHAGEE, a Chinese freshly brewed tea brand, officially listed on the NASDAQ in the United States. Its stock code is CHA, which is the pinyin of the Chinese character “茶” (tea). CHAGEE has become the first new-style tea brand to be listed on the US stock market.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Shanghai, CHAGEE mainly focuses on fresh milk tea made from original tea leaves. Starting from the Ancient Tea-Horse Road in Yunnan, it combines and innovatively integrates Eastern culture with the inheritance of tea affairs, creating a new type of Eastern tea shop.

In 2019, the first CHAGEE store in Malaysia officially opened, marking the start of its overseas expansion and truly bringing Eastern tea to the world. Currently, CHAGEE has more than 6,440 stores globally.

Recently, CHAGEE has partnered with FLUX Technology and introduced the FLUX TMS solution to improve the efficiency and accuracy of transportation and distribution operations and meet the needs of its business development.

FLUX TMS will optimize CHAGEE’s transportation network, including long-haul freight, urban distribution, supplier deliveries, international logistics, and overseas warehouse fulfillment, enabling end-to-end intelligent and transparent logistics management. The system provides a unified dispatching platform with features such as transport resource management, route planning and optimization, and intelligent vehicle scheduling, significantly reducing costs and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, FLUX TMS supports multi-dimensional billing with configurable rules, automating fee calculations and minimizing manual intervention.

**About FLUX Technology:**

FLUX Technology is a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions. Its SCE (Supply Chain Execution) management software is widely used across 20 industries, including retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, high-tech, and third-party logistics. FLUX Technology operates in 24 countries worldwide and ranks first in WMS market share in China (according to ARC Advisory Group research reports).