BEIJING, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by China.org.cn on China’s Economy:

China’s Economy Shows Resilience, Export Diversification Amid 8-Year Trade War

Since 2018, the prolonged eight-year trade war has seen China’s economy demonstrate remarkable resilience, with steady progress made while maintaining overall stability. The trade war has catalyzed China’s efforts in seeking indigenous technological innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies of key fields.

In the meantime, China has maintained a high-level opening-up. Since 2018, China’s export share to ASEAN countries has increased from 12.8% to 16.4%, while its export share to BRI partner countries has also risen from 38.7% to 47.8%, showing less dependence on the U.S. market. A complete system of industrial chains, the advantage of an enormous market, the emerging “talent dividend,” and the ever-improving policy toolkits, will act as the constant booster of the internal driving forces in China’s economy. This time, China responded to the “reciprocal tariffs” with a strong posture, embodying confidence in its stable economic foundation.

