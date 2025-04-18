Earth Day Every Day: 5 Eco-Conscious Hotels That Maximise Comfort, Minimise Footprints

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — While Earth Day reminds us to celebrate our planet, working towards sustainability is a year-round commitment. Across the globe, meet five remarkable hotels that make environmental stewardship their daily mission. Set in historic cities to lush tropical landscapes, these properties prove that fun and sustainability can go hand in hand, offering unforgettable experiences while trying to protect the destinations they call home.

Centara Reserve Samui, Thailand

Set amidst lush gardens along the tranquil coastline of Chaweng Beach, Centara Reserve Samui harmonises luxury with sustainability initiatives. As a flagship property of Thailand’s leading Centara Hotels & Resorts, the resort is committed to trying to protect Samui’s delicate ecosystem, with its energy-efficient architecture and efforts to minimise single-use plastics in line with the group’s sustainability goals. Food waste is transformed into biogas to fuel kitchen operations, while a specialised in-house water treatment facility enables the safe bottling of still and sparkling water—cutting down on plastic bottle use.

Moreover, the hotel participates in global initiatives such as Earth Hour and promotes resource conservation through its Going Greener and My Green Day programmes. These programmes focus on reducing water consumption and chemical use by reusing guest room linens. Through the Centara Earth Care programme, the resort replaces plastic items with more sustainable alternatives, enabling guests to contribute to these efforts during their stay.

Image of Centara Reserve Samui, Thailand

Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore

Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore by Far East Hospitality stands out as an example of urban hospitality with its distinctive biophilic design. The property was selected for Trip.Best 2024 Asia’s 100 Instagrammable Hotels.

Completed in 2016 by WOHA Architects, the 27-storey building incorporates 21 species of tropical plants and flowering vines across its vertical façade, measuring approximately 160m in height. This architecture not only regulates the building’s temperature but also fosters natural ventilation, reducing the need for air conditioning. The lush, vertical green skin provides a natural habitat for wildlife, including birds, bees, dragonflies and butterflies (even squirrels), contributing to a harmonious coexistence between nature and the building’s residents and guests. Additionally, the façade absorbs and reduces noise, providing a restful, wellness-infused atmosphere for guests.

The interior design complements the architecture, with pools integrated into plant life and rooftop spaces designed for relaxation. This project demonstrates how ecological considerations can be combined with urban hotel operations, offering a sanctuary in the heart of Singapore.

Image of Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore

Trip.com Group Country Retreats, Dawan, Jinzhai, Anhui

Located in the scenic Dabie Mountains of Jinzhai, Anhui, the countryside retreat merges natural beauty with a more eco-conscious design.

The property runs on solar power, with visible rooftop panels, and features electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Guests are invited to participate in a range of environmental education activities, including hands-on science experiments for children and real-time energy monitoring displays, making learning about sustainability both engaging and educational. Surrounded by the stunning Tianzhai Reservoir and Yanzihe Grand Canyon, the resort offers a mix of outdoor adventures and immersive travel experiences. Visitors can enjoy mountain views while participating in local cultural workshops, which range from traditional farming to artisanal crafts. This retreat aims to inspire travellers to connect with nature and local culture through interactive learning and firsthand engagement with technologies and practices.

Image of Trip.com Group Country Retreats, Dawan, Jinzhai, Anhui

Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo

An urban upper-upscale hotel, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo offers a subtle approach to more eco-conscious city living. Located around the Imperial Palace, Tokyo Station, and Ginza, the hotel provides a refined and more sustainable stay that blends seamlessly into everyday life.

Designed for longer stays, the serviced apartments offer kitchens and a filtered water system, reducing the need for single-use plastic bottles. The hotel also offers a residential feel, with nearby offices and shops within walking distance. At Ascott Marunouchi, sustainability is woven into urban life through simple, effective choices, making it easier for guests to enjoy a greener stay without sacrificing convenience or comfort.

Image of Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo

NJV Athens Plaza, Athens

Situated opposite Syntagma Square and the Hellenic Parliament building, NJV Athens Plaza offers easy access to Athens’ most iconic landmarks. Within walking distance of the Acropolis, Plaka’s charming streets, and the city’s vibrant cultural and shopping districts, the hotel combines a great location with a commitment to forward-thinking practices.

The hotel incorporates more sustainable choices into its daily operations through practical measures. For example, it uses colder linen washing machine cycles to consume less energy and concentrated cleaning products to minimise chemical waste, with biodegradable toilet paper also reducing environmental impact. Guests are invited to participate in conservation efforts, such as opting for less frequent linen changes. Additional initiatives include energy-saving key card systems that automatically power down rooms when unoccupied—small but meaningful steps that reflect the hotel’s dedication to more sustainable hospitality.

Image of NJV Athens Plaza, Athens

Caring for the Earth with Trip.com

These more eco-conscious hotels represent a forward-looking model proving that more sustainable choices can go hand in hand with enjoyable experiences. Moreover, Trip.com has launched an Earth Day campaign on its Thailand and Singapore sites to inspire travellers on how to meld the two. One user shared on Trip.Moments about her lower-carbon choices when visiting Promthep Cape, such as choosing bikes over cars, sticking to designated paths, supporting local artisans, and making more sustainable choices in an effort to protect fragile ecosystems.

These individual efforts are complemented by platform-wide solutions like our Country Retreats initiative, which helps distribute visitor traffic to rural areas like Jinzhai (mentioned above). By creating jobs, providing tourism training, and promoting local culture, this programme empowers communities while reducing pressure on overcrowded destinations. We envision a future where such efforts—balancing legacy conservation with infrastructure progress—shape a more sustainable, long-term model for rural tourism.

In 2024, Trip.com launched the “Certified Sustainable” feature to help travellers identify hotels with credible sustainability certifications more easily. This initiative was introduced through a partnership with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), highlighting hotels’ efforts in areas such as governance, social and economic benefits, cultural preservation, and environmental protection. The collaboration underscores the growing importance of more sustainable options in the travel industry and empowers travellers to make more informed, responsible accommodation choices.

In addition to stays, Trip.com also collaborates with the Travel Impact Model (TIM), recommended by Travalyst, to highlight lower-emission flight options for each route. Furthermore, the carbon offsetting programme, in partnership with CHOOOSE, enables you to compensate for the emissions from your flights.

As part of our ongoing commitment, users can now use our AI tool, Trip.Genie, to find more sustainable options through its recommendations. With these new tools, travellers can compare environmental impacts and opt for greener alternatives throughout their journey.