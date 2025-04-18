Graid Technology Brings Breakthrough GPU RAID Innovation to Japan IT Week Spring 2025

TOKYO, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Japan IT Week Spring 2025, one of Asia’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, will take place from April 23 to 25 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. This year’s event highlights the critical role of next-generation technologies in shaping the future of digital infrastructure. The exhibition will gather global leaders in IT, data management, and high-performance computing to showcase solutions that enable smarter, faster, and more efficient systems across industries.



Find SupremeRAID™ at IT Week Spring Japan

This year, Graid Technology will showcase its flagship product, SupremeRAID™, the world’s first GPU-accelerated NVMe and NVMeoF RAID solution—engineered to revolutionize storage performance and data protection standards. Specifically designed for NVMe SSDs, SupremeRAID™ delivers cutting-edge GPU RAID acceleration, achieving up to 28 million IOPS and 260GB/s read throughput on a single card, with direct connectivity to up to 32 SSDs and full support for advanced RAID levels.

SupremeRAID™ offers robust data protection features, including dual-card high availability (HA), double failure protection, and distributed journaling for enhanced redundancy. Advanced capabilities such as write failure retry, pre-rebuild disk backup, and optimized rebuild performance help extend drive lifespan, reduce failure risks, and accelerate recovery—making it an ideal solution for HPC, AI deep learning, database acceleration, and cybersecurity analytics.

As a pioneer in storage acceleration, Graid Technology continues to redefine what’s possible in the storage field, delivering agile, resilient solutions aligned with the demands of AI, cloud, and edge computing environments.

Graid’s trusted partner, Sun Way Technology, will be on-site at the ASUS and ASRockRack booths to provide live demonstrations and expert insights into the real-world advantages of GPU-accelerated RAID. Whether you’re planning your next data center upgrade or exploring new ways to optimize your infrastructure, Graid Technology invites you to discover how GPU-accelerated RAID can drive your digital transformation forward.

Japan IT Week Spring 2025



A pril 23 (Wednesday) – April 25 (Friday), 2025

T okyo Big Sight, Japan

Find SupremeRAID™ at the following partner booths:

A SUS – Booth 21-38

– Booth 21-38 A SRockRack – Booth 1-14

– Booth 1-14 S uperMicro – Booth 3-2

– Booth 3-2 M SI – Booth 21-2