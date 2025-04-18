POIPET, Cambodia, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The highly anticipated Heaven747 Songkran Festival 2025 made history with the world’s first Songkran Festival held aboard a Boeing 747 aircraft. Over 20,000 attendees celebrated across three unforgettable days, from April 13–15, 2025, solidifying Heaven747 as a symbol of New Poipet’s new entertainment future.



Heaven747 Songkran Festival 2025 Marks the Start of a New Era for New Poipet, Cambodia

The festival featured a powerful lineup of top international DJs, including BOTCASH, DUBVISION, VINAI, RAYRAY, BEAUZ, WUKONG, and more, transforming New Poipet into a true global music destination. The event seamlessly blended traditional Thai New Year celebrations with the energy of a world-class EDM Music Festival, featuring 360° water zones, drone shows, fireworks, and immersive light displays.



The success of Heaven747 marks the beginning of a bold new vision for New Poipet — a city set to transform into a mega project of modern lifestyle, entertainment, and innovation. New Poipet aims to redefine itself as the next major hub for festivals, nightlife, and dynamic urban experiences in Cambodia.

This landmark event proves that New Poipet, Cambodia, is ready to step onto the global stage. And this is just the beginning.

Let’s see what’s happening next.