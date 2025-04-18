HKU and Getech Launch Industrial AI Joint Laboratory to Advance AI Innovation Through Industry-Academia Collaboration

HONG KONG, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and Getech Technology, a leading industrial AI solutions provider under TCL Industries, signed an agreement on April 16, 2025, to establish the HKU-Getech Industrial AI Joint Laboratory. Under the agreement, Getech will invest tens of millions of Hong Kong Dollars over the next five years to fund the lab’s operations, focusing on industrial AI innovation and real-world applications. As part of the collaboration, HKU’s Vice-President (Research) Professor Zuo-Jun (Max) Shen has been appointed as Getech’s Honorary Chief Scientist and will provide strategic R&D guidance and advice. The signing ceremony, held at the HKU campus, was attended by HKU President Professor Xiang Zhang and TCL Founder and Chairman Dongsheng Li, both of whom delivered keynote addresses at the event. Other attendees included Prof. Shen, Associate Vice-President (Research and Innovation), Professor Stephanie Kwai Yee Ma, as well as TCL Industries Vice President and Getech CEO Jun He.

The collaboration will draw on HKU’s research expertise and advanced capabilities in AI to accelerate the development of commercially viable, high-quality industrial AI technologies. The partnership aims to support the commercialization of academic research outcomes and foster growth in the industrial AI sector. Jointly managed by both parties, with Professor Shen serving as Director, the lab will focus on research into innovation and real-world applications of industrial AI, including optimization engines for supply chain operations; AMHS intelligent material handling and scheduling systems; the deployment of AI agents and hyper-automation; and the development of large language models (LLMs) and industrial big data platforms. The initial project, currently in the planning stage, will involve the development of an intelligent AMHS handling and scheduling system. HKU’s research team will collaborate with Getech Technology’s AMHS engineers to advance AI algorithms capable of managing over 1,000 overhead hoist transports (OHTs), with the goal of enhancing the performance of intelligent equipment. The planned research efforts align with Getech Technology’s vision of empowering smarter industries, while also underscoring HKU’s commitment to enhancing its competitiveness in the AI sector.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Zhang expressed his optimism about the partnership, “The formal agreement with TCL marks the official launch of our collaborative efforts in AI, with particular emphasis on industrial applications. HKU has made significant strides in foundational research across disciplines, backed by a cohort of distinguished researchers. We are now committed to translating these academic results into practical industrial applications and commercialization with the aim of advancing industrial development through new and emerging technologies.”

LI Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, expressed strong support for the collaboration. He commented, “AI is a strategic priority for TCL. In 2024 alone, our AI initiatives delivered a measurable financial impact of 540 million yuan. The establishment of the lab led by Prof. Shen represents a milestone in TCL’s AI strategic roadmap.”

During the project briefing session, Mr. He outlined the lab’s framework and key initiatives planned for Phase 1. He said, “Getech is aligned with the Hong Kong government’s development roadmap by establishing our R&D center here to accelerate innovation in industrial AI. This initiative aims to position Hong Kong as a new international hub for supply chain management with the mission of driving intelligent transformation across both Chinese and global manufacturing sectors. In addition, the partnership lays the groundwork for the continued integration of industrial resources as we pursue smart manufacturing opportunities worldwide.”

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Shen, widely recognized as a leading researcher in his field, stated, “The HKU-TCL partnership represents a seminal advancement in AI, particularly for industrial applications. As AI emerges as the defining technological paradigm, HKU has remained at the forefront through initiatives such as establishing the School of Computing and Data Science to pioneer cutting-edge research. Our vision extends beyond foundational research to cross-disciplinary AI integration with global educational impact. Under Mr. Li’s leadership, TCL has consistently demonstrated its role as a ‘Technology Change Leader’ through sustained innovation. The collaboration will combine HKU’s academic excellence with TCL’s industrial expertise to create a laboratory with global impact that will drive progress in manufacturing and supply chains worldwide. As the lab’s director, I will work closely with TCL while engaging HKU faculty, students, and investors to collectively shape the future of industrial AI.”

Since the early stages of this AI wave, the Hong Kong government has demonstrated forward-looking leadership. The Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint published in 2022 identified AI as a priority sector, establishing strategic directives and action plans to strengthen the local AI ecosystem. Building on this vision, the 2025/2026 Budget proposed a HK$1 billion allocation to establish the Hong Kong AI Research Institute and approved five flagship projects led by local universities and research organizations to accelerate the development of several LLMs.

With the establishment of the joint lab, HKU will leverage its business partners’ real-world operational environments and R&D funding to sharpen its focus on addressing industrial needs and challenges through new technologies and applied research. Capitalizing on Hong Kong’s strategic position as a hub in Southeast Asia, the lab’s “technology R&D – scenario testing – global deployment” model will provide Southeast Asian manufacturers with replicable intelligent transformation pathways. Furthermore, Hong Kong’s international talent pool will enhance the lab’s capabilities in implementing depth-focused projects. These initiatives are expected to generate a substantial number of research roles for Hong Kong and neighboring areas, bringing together leading researchers and R&D engineers to build a strong industrial AI talent pipeline and reinforce the foundational ecosystem for AI-driven industrial transformation.