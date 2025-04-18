Indonesian Ministry of Education Delegation Visits ANGEL to Discuss Healthy Water Solutions for Green Campuses

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 16, a delegation led by officials from Indonesia’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, along with representatives from Esa Unggul University, Multimedia Nusantara University, Bhayangkara Jakarta Raya University, Budi Luhur, Gunadarma University, Borobudur University, and Jakarta International University, visited ANGEL Group’s China headquarters in Shenzhen. ANGEL Group Chairman and President Kong Na received the delegation and held discussions on safe, healthy campus water systems and new opportunities in university-industry collaboration.

Deep Collaboration with Universities: Backed by Proven Experience

As a leader in the water purification industry, ANGEL has built direct drinking water systems for many top Chinese universities, including South China University of Technology. These systems ensure safe, reliable drinking water access for large populations even during peak demand, while also aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6—Clean Water and Sanitation—through energy-saving and emissions-reducing practices.

Future Areas of Collaboration: Safe Drinking Water and Talent Development

The Indonesian delegation expressed keen interest in ANGEL’s technical strength and practical experience in drinking water solutions for educational institutions, highlighting two main areas of cooperation.

1. Direct Drinking Water Deployment: Most educational institutions in Indonesia rely heavily on bottled water. The delegation hopes to introduce ANGEL’s solutions to reduce plastic consumption, enhance drinking water safety, and raise environmental awareness.

2. Talent Development and Industry Collaboration: The delegation aims to expand internship opportunities both domestically and internationally. ANGEL proposed three models of cooperation—market research projects, innovation competitions, and corporate internships—highlighting its previous program with National University of Singapore, where outstanding students earned placements at ANGEL.

Co-Creating Safe and Green Campuses

The visit marked a milestone in building a bridge between ANGEL and Indonesia’s education sector. It provided practical, scalable models for improving educational institutions’ water infrastructure while opening doors to future collaboration in sustainability and talent development. Committed to the mission of “Creating a Healthy and Wonderful Life,” ANGEL will continue to explore opportunities with the Indonesian Ministry of Education and universities, leveraging advanced technology and localized services to deliver healthier water solutions and foster green, sustainable campuses across Indonesia.