Inspur Communications Information Debuts at the 2025 Hong Kong InnoEX, Empowering the Digital Future

JINAN, China, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (InnoEX) was grandly held in Hong Kong from April 13 to 16, with the theme “Innovation, Smart Mobility, Taking Off.” Inspur Communications Information made an impressive appearance at the exhibition, showcasing innovative solutions for the “AI+” era and contributing to the construction of the digital future.

During the exhibition, Inspur Communications Information warmly received local government delegations from the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Commission, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Hong Kong Housing Authority, the Hong Kong Airport Authority, as well as business delegations from Thailand, the Philippines, Israel, and others to visit the Inspur exhibition area, and provided detailed introductions to the full-stack products and solutions showcased at this exhibition. At the same time, the company actively engaged in business promotions and cooperation discussions with partners such as ATAL Engineering, Hong Kong Broadband Network, the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and research institutes under the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The core highlight of the Inspur Communications Information booth was its large model. Inspur’s BSS/OSS software, powered by the Inspur Communications Large Model Platform, leads the AI+ innovation and offers operators an end-to-end, full-stack solution covering service acceptance, business activation, support, and billing. This solution facilitates the digital transformation of overseas telecom, energy, and government-enterprise customers. The Inspur Communications Large Model leverages three core subsystems—computing power management, integrated model training and inference, and intelligent agent development management—to drive business intelligence, enhance customer experience, and inject strong momentum into the digital process.

Inspur Communications Information also demonstrated its leading achievements in the field of computing power center construction services. To meet the diverse cabinet power needs, Inspur launched the “Distributed Wind-Liquid Hybrid + High-Capacity Modular Distribution” solution, achieving exceptional energy savings. The prefabricated modular data center solution further reduces construction time by over 50%. With extensive experience, Inspur Communications Information has built more than 50 A-level data centers in China and has constructed large-scale data centers in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions, dedicated to providing global customers with green, intelligent, and efficient data centers.

The Inspur Low Altitude Smart Internet Integrated Operation Service Platform also attracted significant attention. The platform, which aims at “networked intelligent management, multi-domain perception, collaborative security, and industrial development,” includes four key functional systems: Network Aggregation, Air Navigation, Intelligent Observation, and Security Defense. It effectively addresses issues such as unstable low-altitude communication and insufficient task intelligence processing capacity, providing integrated “air-ground” service support, meeting the diverse application needs of the low-altitude economy, and promoting technological innovation and deep integration in the sector.

As a global hub for finance, trade, and innovation technology, Hong Kong plays a vital strategic role in the digital economy era. Since entering the Hong Kong market in 2015, Inspur Communications Information has been deeply engaged with the market and has expanded its global reach. In the telecommunications sector, Inspur Communications Information, leveraging its localized team and full-stack service capabilities to undertaken key projects such as the O-domain system for a Hong Kong-based telecom operator and deploy DCIM systems for telecom data centers to support operators and enterprise customers realize digital intelligent transformation.

In the future, Inspur Communications Information will rely on the complete industrial chain and vast market of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, efficiently integrating the ecological advantages of “Hong Kong innovation + Mainland manufacturing + global services.” The company aims to accelerate technology implementation and commercialization, helping global customers seize opportunities in the digital economy era and collaboratively build a smarter, more efficient digital future.

