LightInTheBox Announces Strategic Initiatives to Leverage and Enhance Its Manufacturing Capabilities and D2C Model

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a global online retail company, today announced strategic initiatives aimed at leveraging and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities and Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) model. Through these initiatives, the Company seeks to maintain competitive pricing and ensure customer satisfaction in key markets.

Strategic Manufacturing Enhancements

Building on years of experience and customer insights, LightInTheBox has developed its in-house manufacturing capabilities over the past year. A significant portion of its products is now produced internally, facilitating a transition to a Manufacturer-to-Consumer (M2C) model. This approach minimizes intermediary costs, enabling the Company to better reduce expenses more effectively than traditional retailers.

Agile Inventory Management

Adopting a “light inventory” strategy, LightInTheBox has shifted from bulk stocking to small-batch production. This “small-batch, quick-response” model enhances the Company’s ability to adapt to market fluctuations, minimize overstock risks, and respond promptly to consumer demands.

Strengthening D2C Brand Portfolio

The Company continues to build a robust D2C brand matrix, emphasizing “designed in California” to reinforce its American brand identity. By highlighting U.S.-based design elements, LightInTheBox aims to align more closely with local consumer preferences and bolster brand loyalty.

Enhancing Brand Value and Customer Engagement

LightInTheBox is committed to delivering exceptional brand value by cultivating private traffic channels, including email marketing and social media communities. This strategy reduces reliance on third-party platforms and price-sensitive consumers, fostering a more engaged and loyal customer base.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global specialty retail company, providing a diverse range of affordable lifestyle products directly to consumers worldwide since 2007. In 2024, the Company shifted its focus to apparel design and launched its first proprietary brand, Ador.com, to meet the growing global demand for accessible higher-end fashion. Ador.com specializes in designer-quality clothing for women aged 35-55 at competitive prices and operates design studios and sample shops in both the U.S. and China, including a boutique and design studio in Campbell, California. Additionally, LightInTheBox offers a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce companies, including advertising, supply chain management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and shipping and delivery solutions. For more information, please visit https://ir.ador.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox’s beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox’s strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox’s goals and strategies; LightInTheBox’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox’s ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox’s ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

