State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has been actively implementing specialized initiatives to ensure stable power supply for tea enterprises and farmers

CHANGZHOU, China, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, with the 10,000-mu tea gardens in Maoshan, Jintan District, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province entering the peak season for spring tea production, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has proactively provided forward-looking services. The company has coordinated local power supply departments to conduct specialized power assurance actions for tea enterprises and farmers, ensuring reliable power supply to preserve traditional tea-making techniques and assist farmers in capitalizing on the critical production period.

As a key tea-producing base in Jiangsu Province, Maoshan plays a significant role in the local economy through its spring tea production. To meet electricity demands during the tea-picking and processing season, the local power supply department has developed a tailored power assurance plan based on the operational characteristics of tea enterprises and farmers, prioritizing electricity allocation for tea processing. Staff members from the power supply company conducted on-site inspections of tea-frying equipment, meticulously examining related circuits, switches, and heating elements, while promptly addressing potential safety hazards. Additionally, drones and infrared thermometers were utilized to inspect power supply lines, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply. While providing technical services, the staff also actively engaged with tea farmers to understand their electricity needs, answered questions on-site, and offered guidance and technical support.

Moving forward, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to monitor the electricity requirements of tea enterprises and farmers, optimize power supply services, and leverage historical load distribution data from previous spring tea processing seasons to provide dependable power and high-quality services. This ensures that “green leaves” are transformed into “golden leaves,” contributing to rural revitalization efforts.