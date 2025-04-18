KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dreaming of Safari wild adventure just a short trip from home? Taman Safari Indonesia brings the thrill of an authentic African-style safari right to you! Visit us at MATTA Fair 2025 on 19 April 2025, get Special Offers and discover why Taman Safari is the perfect adventure getaway, just a short direct flight from Malaysia. This event will increase the number of visits from Malaysian tourists and will contribute positively to the Government of Indonesia’s efforts in enhancing the nation’s image as a premier international tourism destination.



Taman Safari Indonesia: Go Wild the Sustainable Way African Style Safari in the Heart of Indonesia

A Safari Adventure Across Indonesia – From Jakarta to Bali

Discover Taman Safari Indonesia, with parks across Jakarta to Bali, each offering unforgettable experiences. For an underwater escape in the city, visit Jakarta Aquarium & Safari with Aqua trekking and underwater dining. For those seeking a more immersive safari experience head to Taman Safari Bogor , Enjoy a drive-thru safari, a magical Night Safari and a relaxing stay at the nature-inspired Safari Resort Bogor. Families will also love exploring the Enchanting Valley , known for its iconic Super Wheel, Lila’s World playground, and endless outdoor activities.

Don’t miss the Varuna Show and Bali Agung Show at Marine Safari Bali , where culture meets wildlife magic. Taman Safari Indonesia also promises limitless joy and adventure across its other parks, such as Taman Safari Prigen in East Java, Solo Safari in Central Java, and Beach Safari Batang , where each destination offers distinctive safari experience shaped by their unique natural landscapes

A Safari Getaway Closer Than You Think

With a short direct flight from Malaysia, Taman Safari Indonesia offers a convenient and exciting escape into the wild which is perfect for weekend getaways or family holidays. It’s a destination where unforgettable adventures meet warm hospitality, vegetarian-friendly dining, and accommodation that brings you closer to nature.

“We are excited to welcome Malaysian travelers to experience the magic of Taman Safari. With our rich biodiversity, thrilling adventures, and warm Indonesian hospitality, we promise an unforgettable journey for all ages,” said Alexander Zulkarnain, SVP of Marketing, Taman Safari Indonesia.

Through these visits, Taman Safari is committed to strengthening regional relations while showcasing Indonesia’s excellence in wildlife conservation, environmental education, and high-quality tourism services.

Start planning your ultimate safari escape today! Visit https://tamansafari.com for more information.