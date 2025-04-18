Together With FO • Web3 Music Festival Ignites in West Kowloon, Ushering in a New Wave of Web3 Energy in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Presented by FO.COM under Hengfeng International, the highly anticipated “Together With FO” Web3 Music Festival is set to kick off on April 19, 2025 at Wonderland, Bamboo Grove Park, West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong

The festival is expected to draw a crowd of nearly 8,000 attendees, bringing together FO’s Paradise community, ecosystem partners, Web3 industry leaders, and world-renowned music artists. Everyone to gather here and witness an epic fusion of tech and art.

Widely seen as a game-changing event for digital communities, the festival is themed “Together With FO, Step into the Future of Web3 Era“ and embodies the spirit of Web3 innovation. It aims to create an unforgettable convergence of music, technology, and NFT culture.

It’s definitely more than just a celebration, this event marks a major step forward in FO.COM’s bold mission to onboard 1 billion users into the Web3 era. This ensures it forges deeper global connections and drives the next wave of innovation and growth across the Web3 space.

Powerful Fusion Of Music, Tech, And Decentralized Web. Featuring Performances By Stellar Artists.

The Web3 Music Festival will feature an impressive roster of renowned artists from around the world. Mandopop icon Kelly Chen will captivate the audience with her ethereal voice and heartfelt renditions of beloved classics. Rock legend Paul Wong, accompanied by his live band, is set to ignite the stage with powerful, nostalgic performances.

Emerging idol groups SNH48 from China and Japan’s Wings of Artemis will deliver an energetic showcase of youth and charm. International hip-hop sensation MC Jin (Jin Au-Yeung) will take the spotlight with a high-energy rap set that promises to thrill.

A standout feature of the event is the Victoria’s Secret x Crypto Stage, offering an immersive blend of fashion and music while exploring digital identity through a Web3 lens.

The excitement continues with a vibrant performance by South Korean idol group CMDM, known for their dynamic dance tracks. The evening will culminate in a spectacular DJ party, bringing together rhythm and celebration for an unforgettable close.

FO Ecosystem Awakens: Pioneering the Next Generation of Web3 Communities

FO.COM is charting a bold course to become the most comprehensive decentralized super app in the Web3 era. By seamlessly integrating payments, social networking, DeFi, content, and education, FO.COM is lowering the barrier for over one billion Web2 users to effortlessly transition into the Web3 world and establish vibrant digital communities.

With a focus on both online and offline engagement, FO.COM actively supports members in creating self-driven, theme-based communities. This community-first model not only deepens user participation but also fuels the long-term growth and sustainability of the broader Web3 ecosystem.

FO-X Ecosystem Undergoes Major Upgrade, Spotlight on The Launch Of $FO

The Web3 native asset $FO officially launched on April 16, marking a significant milestone for the FO-X ecosystem. This launch brings new value to the platform and lays the groundwork for cross-industry utility. $FO is now integrated across a variety of real-world use cases, spanning retail, dining, education, social platforms, and financial services.

At the same time, FOChat, FO.COM’s flagship social platform, has rolled out a major upgrade. Key features like livestreaming, short-form video, and social feeds have been optimized, offering users an enhanced social experience.

With the full activation of the FO-X ecosystem, which includes FoChat, FoPay, and FoClub, FO.COM has unveiled its forward-looking strategy to drive innovation and adoption in the Web3 space.

In 2025, Hong Kong is at the forefront of one of the most disruptive community experiments in the Web3 era. Instead of viewing “Together With Fo” as just a music festival, it actually is a pretty significant event as it marks the beginning of a new phase where millions of users come together to co-create a value network. FO.COM, which is backed by Hong Kong, is expanding into the Asia-Pacific market and gradually radiating to the global stage. The platform is set to lead one billion users in bridging real-world consumption scenarios with on-chain value flow and becoming the ultimate super interface for the Web3 era.

On this April 19, join us at the West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong as we embark on the new era of the FO-X ecosystem. “Token Empowering the Real World, Communities Creating the Future.” The future is now, and FO.COM is moving forward with every builder along the way.