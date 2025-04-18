Village Grocer open its 32 nd new supermarket outlet together with LSH33 Mall, the new iconic landmark that portrays modern home living and retail in Sentul.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Village Grocer is thrilled to announce the opening of its 32nd supermarket outlet, located within the new iconic LSH33, Sentul. This highly anticipated new location will provide local residents and visitors with an unparalleled shopping experience, showcasing Village Grocer’s commitment to offering the finest quality products and exceptional customer service.



Village Grocer Brings Premium Supermarket Experience to LSH33, Sentul.

The new LSH33, Sentul supermarket marks an exciting milestone for Village Grocer, as the brand continues to expand its footprint and bring its premium grocery offerings to more communities across Klang Valley. Strategically situated within the modern and vibrant LSH33, the new Village Grocer location will serve as a one-stop destination for discerning shoppers seeking the best in fresh produce, high-quality meats, artisanal baked goods, and a wide selection of specialty and gourmet items.

Mr.Lim Ding Shyong, Executive Director of Lim Seong Hai Capital Sdn Bhd expressed his delight in welcoming Village Grocer to LSH33, Sentul. He stated that “Village Grocer offerings seamlessly complement the company’s vision of establishing a contemporary, lifestyle-oriented hub for the local community. I’m confident that this new collaboration will elevate the shopping experience for patrons and solidify LSH33 Mall’s position as the premier retail destination within the vicinity.”

The Food Purveyor’s Group Executive Director, Mr. Ivan Tan, expressed his delight in inaugurating their newest supermarket location at LSH33, Sentul. He conveyed the company’s pride in being recognized and accepted by Lim Seong Hai Capital Berhad. “This new establishment aims to enhance the shopping experience for the Sentul community by offering Village Grocer’s exceptional service and unparalleled product selection”.

The Food Purveyor’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kok Kian Kee, emphasized Village Grocer’s unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, exemplified by every facet of the new LSH33, Sentul supermarket. With a carefully curated assortment of fresh produce and artisanal products, complemented by a knowledgeable and amiable staff, Village Grocer strives to deliver a truly exceptional shopping experience that distinguishes it from conventional supermarkets.

As a homegrown brand, Village Grocer is committed to giving back to local communities. It actively supports and source from local farmers, small businesses, and local brands. Village Grocer is also passionate about sustainability and has set a goal to be plastic-free. Its environmental, social and governance efforts have earned Village Grocer several awards.

About Village Grocer:

Village Grocer is of the leading premium supermarket chain, known for its commitment to offering the finest quality products, exceptional customer service, and a unique shopping experience. With 32 locations across the country, Village Grocer is dedicated to bringing the best of local and international gourmet items to discerning shoppers, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Village Grocer LSH33 open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and look forward to serving the Sentul community and creating memorable shopping experiences for years to come.

For more information, visit villagegrocer.com.my.