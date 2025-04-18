VISTA Eye Specialist and Tzu Chi Malaysia Continue Their Mission to Restore Sight for Underprivileged

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a heartfelt continuation of their mission to serve the underserved, VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) and Tzu Chi Malaysia (Tzu Chi) have once again partnered to restore sight for the underprivileged through their second 100 Cataract Surgery Program (Program).



VISTA, Tzu Chi, and UCSI volunteers at Tzu Chi Hall for the 100 Charity Cataract Surgery Program.

This joint initiative reflects a shared vision: that access to quality eye care should be accessible to all regardless of race and income—especially for those whose lives are impacted by cataracts, a leading cause of preventable blindness.

Reaching Those in Need, One Life at a Time

Cataracts often go untreated in lower-income communities due to lack of awareness, accessibility, and affordability. Left unmanaged, they can gradually rob individuals of their independence, affecting the ability to work, care for loved ones, or even move around safely.

This is where the strength of collaboration comes in. Through this program, Tzu Chi identifies and screens patients, while VISTA provides comprehensive clinical assessments and surgical care.

The initiative spans four months, offering cataract surgery and post-operative care to those in the Klang Valley who need it most. Surgeries will begin on April 21, 2025, with follow-ups conducted to ensure optimal recovery.

A Glimpse into Hope: Stories from the Ground

Behind every surgery is a story of resilience. Many patients are elderly, silently struggling with deteriorating vision that affects every aspect of their lives.

“For 40 years, I’ve served tea to bring comfort to others. But now, I struggle to see my own daughter, who suffered a stroke. I want to regain my sight—not for myself, but so I can continue caring for her,” – Letchumy, program participant

“We’ve been living quietly in a small house without electricity. The landlord has been kind to let us stay without rent, but he may need to let it go soon. I just want to see again not for comfort, but so I can carry on, care for my husband, and face whatever comes next with strength and dignity” – Sumathy, program participant

Their stories are powerful reminders of the life-changing impact of sight restoration—not just physically, but emotionally and socially.

Community-Led Care, Clinically Delivered

The program began with its first screening on March 16, 2025, welcoming 116 patients—with 52 confirmed to require surgery.

A dedicated team of VISTA ophthalmologists including Dr Mohd Ishaq Bin Abdul Hakim, Dr. Vienne Tai Pih Yih, Dr. Paul Lim Chern Pin, Dr. Tan Chai Lee, and Dr. Nazrah bt. Mohamed Ramli will carry out the surgeries. Supporting them is a committed group of VISTA volunteers who assisted throughout the journey from setting up, helping during screenings, to ensuring smooth coordination on surgery day. Tzu Chi volunteers were equally instrumental, providing compassionate support, managing logistics, and guiding patients throughout the process. Many Tzu Chi volunteers even stepped up to lend a hand during the screenings, embodying the spirit of giving back.

“At Tzu Chi, we believe that compassion is action. Every restored vision is not just a medical success—it is a renewed chance for someone to live with dignity, care for their family, and see the world with hope again,” added Herbert Chan, Volunteer Coordinator at Tzu Chi.

Additional support came from Dr. Teoh Swee Chai, Head of UCSI University’s Optometry Department, along with 13 optometry student volunteers, who contributed their skills during the screening sessions. A second round of screening is planned to complete the program’s goal of 100 surgeries.

A Philosophy of Purpose and Compassion

At the core of this initiative is a philosophy that drives both VISTA and Tzu Chi: serving with purpose. For VISTA, this is expressed through the Japanese principle of Ikigai—the joy of fulfilling one’s purpose through meaningful work.

“As a surgeon, restoring sight is part of our job. But knowing that this gift helps someone see their child, walk independently, or return to work—that’s what gives our work deeper meaning,” said Dr. Ishaq, lead ophthalmologist for the program from VISTA.

Restoring vision is not merely a medical achievement—it’s an act of restoring dignity, mobility, and connection. For patients, it means returning to their roles as caregivers, grandparents, breadwinners, or simply active members of their communities.

The program also reflects a commitment to the next generation of eye care professionals. By working with universities and involving students in community outreach, VISTA is helping shape the future of vision care through real-world learning experiences.

Recognized for Excellence and Impact in 2025

VISTA is proud to be recognized by Newsweek as one of Asia’s Top Private Hospitals for 2025—an honor that reflects the exceptional care, advanced medical services, and patient-first values that define the VISTA experience.

Beyond clinical excellence, VISTA has also been a Certified B Corporation since 2023, a prestigious designation that acknowledges its ongoing commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

Initiatives like the 100 Charity Cataract Surgery Program with Tzu Chi reflect VISTA’s commitment to combining expertise with compassion and making quality eye care accessible to those in need.

Looking Ahead: A Continued Call for Support

The success of this initiative shows what’s possible when expertise meets empathy. VISTA and Tzu Chi remain committed to expanding access to eye care, especially among vulnerable communities.

As the program continues, both organizations welcome support from individuals, partners, and communities who share in the belief that sight is a basic human right.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA Eye Specialist is one of Malaysia’s leading providers of eye care services, with 17 centers across the country. Focused on innovation, safety, and patient-first care, VISTA is guided by the principle: “From Blur to Clear.”

About Tzu Chi Malaysia

Tzu Chi Malaysia is a non-profit humanitarian organization grounded in compassion and volunteerism. Their work encompasses charity, medical aid, education, and disaster relief—guided by humility, empathy, and respect for all life.