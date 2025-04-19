Beijing Review: Study in China, Study in the World

BEIJING, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During a sub-forum on April 11, scholars, educators and international students from across the globe discussed the evolving importance of studying abroad, under the theme Study in China, Study in the World.



Representatives from Italy, Germany, the U.S., Egypt and China attend a sub-forum of the China Study Abroad Forum (CSAF), held on April 11 in Beijing (WEI YAO)

Themed “Quality, Trust and Safety: for the Sustainable Development of International Education,” the China Study Abroad Forum (CSAF), held on April 11 in Beijing, highlighted shifting trends in global education and student mobility.

The event emphasized not only institutional cooperation, but also the broader value of cultural dialogue through international education. The gathering featured representatives from Italy, Germany, the U.S., Egypt and China, each sharing their views on intercultural learning and academic mobility.

Ma Xiaole, Dean of International Education at Shandong University, emphasized how Confucian philosophy has been creatively embedded in the university’s programs for international students. “We teach Confucian values not only through books but through real-life, immersive experiences. Students participate in traditional ceremonies and explore how values like perseverance and moral integrity shape Chinese society today,” she explained. “True understanding comes from living the culture, not just reading about it.”

Representing Germany’s DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service), Ole Engelhardt noted that Germany has facilitated academic exchange with China for over four decades. “What we consistently hear from German students is how their image of China changes after visiting – especially seeing how advanced and diverse it is,” he said. He added that despite recent geopolitical uncertainties, visa access for Chinese students in Germany remains smooth.

Edilio Mazzoleni, Director of the Centre for Global Engagement and International Education, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, shared personal reflections on his journey in China since 2005, emphasizing how trust, friendships and curiosity shaped his understanding of the country.

“I advocate for studying abroad because it gives you new lenses through which to see the world,” he said, also announcing that the university plans to launch a Chinese-language program by 2026.

“My experience studying in China completely changed my life,” said Mohamed Jihad, a foreign expert at the Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group, recounting his journey from language learner to becoming what he jokingly calls “a Chinese son-in-law.” He emphasized that real understanding requires seeing China through first-hand experience – not through foreign media narratives.

Jason Patent, former Director of the Robertson Center for Intercultural Leadership at the University of California at Berkeley, stressed the need for students to develop intercultural skills. “Studying abroad isn’t just about knowledge – it’s about building the emotional and behavioral tools to thrive in unfamiliar environments,” he said. His program takes students to seven regions around the world to prepare them for both academic and global leadership success.

The forum concluded by proposing that study abroad is a two-way bridge – helping the world understand China, and helping China connect with the world. As one speaker put it, the classroom may start in Beijing or Milan, but the real education happens in the space between.

The CSAF was held in conjunction with the 30th China International Education Exhibition Tour (CIEET), which took place across Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Guangzhou from April 11 to 20. The events were organized by the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE) and brought together educational institutions from around the world.

Since the founding of CIEET in 1999 and CSAF in 2004, the events have served as platforms for international institutions to connect with Chinese students and build stronger educational links.

