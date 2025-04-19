Interpret Corporate Vitality Through Running, Baijiayun Spring Health Run Event successfully held

BEIJING, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baijiayun Group Ltd (“Baijiayun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RTC), a one-stop AI video solution provider, today announced that it held a Spring Health Run event with the theme of “Chasing Light in the Green Fields • Setting Sail towards Health” at its Beijing office on April 17th. The competition was divided into two groups: the men’s group challenged a 6-kilometer run around the park for three laps, while the women’s group had a 4-kilometer race for two laps. More than twenty employee athletes from Baijiayun participated in the event.

As the AI video technology service provider with the most in-depth comprehension of education, Baijiayun has always attached great importance to employee benefits and social responsibilities, and has built a comprehensive talent care system with practical actions. This distinctive activity that deeply integrates the enterprise culture of “resilient growth” and the concept of “healthy productivity” enables every employee to achieve a two-way leap from professional energy to the quality of life, both in the workplace and on the sports field.

Among the participants of this event, there were both experienced sports enthusiasts and novices who were challenging themselves for the first time. All the participants successfully completed the race, demonstrating the spiritual strength of Baijiayun employees to surpass themselves with their perseverance. After intense competition, the top three in both the men’s group and the women’s group were determined. All the participating employees received participation souvenirs, which became precious mementos of their spring running.

Company Contact:

Ms. Fangfei Liu

Chief Financial Officer, Baijiayun Group Ltd

Phone: +86 25 8222 1596

Email: ir@baijiayun.com