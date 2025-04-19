Smart Mobility and Green Transportation in Focus at the 137th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As global demand for sustainable transportation continues to accelerate, the smart mobility and green transportation sector is experiencing rapid growth. According to industry forecasts, the global electric vehicle market is expected to surpass 950 billion USD by 2030, driven by advancements in electrification, digitalization, and carbon reduction technologies. At the forefront of this movement, the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) is showcasing companies pushing the boundaries of innovation in this space.

Among the notable exhibitors, Sinotruk is introducing its HOWO Commander electric light truck, drawing significant interest from international buyers. This truck features a spacious, flat-floor wide-body cabin, a dual-stage electric drive axle, fast-charging capability, and enhanced battery safety systems. A representative from Sinotruk noted that the model has already entered the Southeast Asian market, emphasizing the company’s commitment to tailoring its design to meet the specific needs of different regions as part of its global expansion strategy.

Next to Sinotruk’s booth, GAC is demonstrating three new models, including the Trumpchi S7, Hyper HL, and Aion UT, alongside a suite of smart technologies including the GoMate intelligent robot, the A480 ultra-fast charging station, and a 7kW home charger. The booth created an immersive experience by integrating futuristic technologies into everyday lifestyle scenarios, attracting interest from buyers across Europe, the Middle East, and South America.

Two-wheeled electric mobility solutions also made a strong impression. Xiangjin (Tianjin) Cycle Co., Ltd. participated in a themed product release event held on the central stage between Areas A and B. The theme release is part of the Canton Fair New Collection, which spotlights innovative products, technologies, materials, and designs through diverse formats such as release at booths, online gallery, and live sessions. Xiangjin unveiled two premium electric bicycles designed specifically for markets that focus more on a low-carbon lifestyle, featuring carbon fiber frames and fully concealed wiring, combining minimalist aesthetics with rugged functionality to meet the evolving expectations of eco-conscious urban commuters.

As smart technology and sustainable mobility increasingly intersect, progress depends on the seamless integration of various components, electric powertrains, charging networks, advanced materials, and user-centric applications. The Canton Fair provides a critical platform for stakeholders across the supply chain to connect, collaborate, and accelerate the global shift toward smarter, greener transportation.