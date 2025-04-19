teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi opens its doors to the public in Saadiyat Cultural District

The innovative multi-sensory art experience redefines the boundaries of immersive art

Purpose-built 17,000 sqm venue features transformative artworks unique to Abu Dhabi

Opening music composed and performed by renowned Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi takes guests on a sensory-rich journey that transcends the ordinary and ignites curiosity for all

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi officially opened its transformative multi-sensory art experience within Saadiyat Cultural District, an enriching addition to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic cultural and artistic landscape.

On 17 April, the grand opening celebration welcomed distinguished guests and cultural leaders, featuring a specially composed performance by renowned Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi. Set against the venue’s unique architecture, the score was paired with a dramatic display of 6,000 synchronised drones and pyrotechnics, curated to celebrate the new milestone for Saadiyat Cultural District, and reflect the connection between art, technology and imagination.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a groundbreaking cultural landmark that redefines immersive art experiences on a global scale. It embodies a bold vision that pushes the boundaries of creativity, technology, and human perception, offering visitors an experience unlike any other. Together with our partner, teamLab, we take great pride in bringing this pioneering concept to life, reinforcing our commitment to shaping world-class experiences that inspire, engage, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s cultural legacy. Saadiyat Cultural District is a cultural landmark of global significance, bringing together the world’s greatest minds and institutions to foster dialogue, inspire creativity, and shape a more connected future.”

Following the opening ceremony, guests were immersed within newly unveiled teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi exhibits, meandering between its inspiring artistic installations, interacting with the dynamic artworks, and experiencing the connection between art, technology and natural phenomena.

Toshiyuki Inoko, Founder of teamLab, said: “The artworks in teamLab Phenomena do not exist independently but are created by the environment which produces the various phenomena that creates the artworks. Objects such as stones and man-made creations maintain a stable structure independently. A stone, for instance, will remain unchanged even if placed in a sealed box, isolated from the outside world. In contrast, a vortex in the ocean will vanish in an instant if removed from its environment. Unlike a stone, a vortex does not sustain itself; it evolves with the surrounding currents, formed by water flowing continuously from the outside to the inside and from the inside to the outside of the vortex, changing along with the flow. Moreover, the boundaries of its existence are ambiguous, and there is no material distinction between the vortex and its surroundings.

“The unique environment produces the phenomena, and the environment maintains the existence of the structure. Let us call that existence Environmental Phenomena. The artwork is inseparable from the environment and changes along with the environment. This concept transcends the various conventional notions of existence by physical forms. Even if people immerse themselves physically into the artwork, the artwork will remain intact, capable of naturally restoring itself even if disrupted. However, when the environment is not sustained, the artwork will disappear. The boundaries of the artwork are ambiguous and continuous with the environment. Perhaps, people’s consciousness will expand from the artwork itself to the environment beyond.”

Spanning 17,000 square metres, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has been developed by the internationally acclaimed art collective teamLab, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The multi-sensory art experience reflects the emirate’s unwavering commitment to fostering creativity and cultural innovation on a global scale, and it presents massive transformative artworks that each blend art, science and technology in groundbreaking ways.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is designed to explore and transcend the limits of every guest’s imagination. Each artwork within the unique, purpose-built venue will evolve over time through the interplay of light, sound and movement. Unlike artworks at traditional galleries, visitors will discover exhibits that are fluid, existing in a dynamic relationship with their environment. Each artwork responds to guests’ actions and natural changes in the environment, creating a living, breathing art experience, unlike any other.

Comprising two distinct Wet and Dry areas, guests will be immersed in a series of mesmerising visuals, vibrant landscapes and interactive installations that dissolve the boundaries between art and audience. Every moment offers a new philosophical experience, ensuring that each visitor experience is unique.

In the Dry area, visitors will encounter a variety of artworks that encourage interaction, responding to their movements and actions to create a unique connection between guests and the installations. As they move into the Wet area, guests will follow a dedicated walkway leading them into an exciting realm filled with fluid, hands-on experiences that further deepen their connection with the art.

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a key addition to Saadiyat Cultural District, which upon completion will be the largest concentration of world-leading cultural and educational institutions. The District is home to an unparalleled lineup of museums and cultural landmarks, including Louvre Abu Dhabi; the upcoming Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE; Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, featuring a global collection of modern and contemporary art that reflects the diversity of cultures and trends from around the world; and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, telling the story of life on earth and the origins of our universe.

The addition of teamLab Phenomena reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global cultural epicentre, offering visitors a unique and transformative experience while showcasing its commitment to creativity, innovation and cultural collaboration on a global scale.

