TESSAN Explores the Next Era of Charging at Global Sources Hong Kong 2025

HONG KONG, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TESSAN, a leading brand in charging solutions, has announced its active participation in the prestigious trade exhibition, Global Sources Hong Kong 2025. The event is taking place from April 18 to 21, with TESSAN’s booth located at 10Q33. During the exhibition, TESSAN will showcase its latest innovative products and provide visitors with a unique charging experience.



Together with TESSAN, explore the next era of Charging.

On the first day of the exhibition, attendees from around the world gathered to witness the latest technological advancements, and TESSAN undoubtedly stood out as a major highlight. With the theme “Charging the Future,” TESSAN captured the attention of all participants. The convenience brought by technological progress is something everyone desires, and TESSAN has invited global users to join them in “exploring the next era of charging,” together witnessing the future of charging technology.

Exhibit Highlights: Efficient Charging Solutions

At the exhibition, TESSAN will present several groundbreaking charging solutions, including:

1. 140W Universal Travel Adapter

This adapter supports a power output of up to 140W, effectively meeting the charging needs of various global devices. Its compact size and universally compatible plug design make it an ideal choice for international travelers and business trips. Whether at an airport, hotel, or in a foreign country, the TESSAN 140W Travel Adapter provides reliable and stable charging support.

2. 100W Multi-Device Charging Station

This charging station can simultaneously charge multiple devices with a maximum output of 100W. It supports the charging of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices at the same time. Its intelligent battery management system ensures that each port automatically adjusts the current based on the device’s requirements, providing a safe and efficient charging experience.

3. PD20W 10,000mAh Power Bank

This compact, portable power bank offers impressive charging capabilities. With support for 20W Power Delivery (PD) fast charging, it can quickly charge smartphones, tablets, and other devices, ensuring your gadgets remain powered during your adventures. It is ideal for travel, outdoor activities, and a variety of on-the-go situations.

4. Magnetic Power Bank

The TESSAN Magnetic Power Bank offers a sleek 10,000mAh capacity with 20W fast charging for your devices. Featuring a convenient magnetic design, it securely attaches to your phone for hassle-free wireless charging. And don’t forget the built-in Lightning cables and the convenient blue indicator light, which truly make this remarkable gadget an ideal choice for both travel and daily use. Just think about it: when you forget to charge your phone overnight and find yourself in a rush to get to work the next day, you’ll understand the significance of this product. It’s time to say goodbye to “low battery”.

Exploring the Future of Charging

TESSAN embodies an innovative spirit and is dedicated to delivering more efficient and intelligent charging solutions for users worldwide. At the Global Sources Hong Kong 2025 exhibition, TESSAN engaged with attendees to discuss future trends in charging technologies and showcased its latest advancements in smart accessories. TESSAN warmly invites global users to visit booth 10Q33 to experience its innovative products firsthand and gain insights into the future development trends of charging technology.

Join TESSAN’s mission to enhance the planet

TESSAN has always firmly believed that small actions can grow into mighty forests. Even the smallest efforts can help save the planet and change the world. TESSAN hereby calls on more individuals to join in these efforts to improve the planet, allowing the environment and technology to progress together. Let’s Charge for the Future.

About TESSAN

TESSAN, a trusted partner in charging solutions, is committed to enriching experiences both at home and during travel. The brand offers a wide array of products, including multifunctional power strips, travel adapters, wall extenders, and smart home devices. Supported by a robust R&D and production team, TESSAN develops innovative socket products for users across the globe. With the trust of over 20 million users, TESSAN empowers their journeys from home to every destination, promoting environmentally conscious electricity usage.

For more information, visit www.tessan.com or the TESSAN Amazon store, and follow TESSAN on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Derien Lin, derien@tessan.com