2025 Golden Pin Salon Returns to Bangkok on April 26, Highlighting Cross-Cultural Dialogue Between Thai and Taiwanese Designers

The 2025 "Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon" returns to Bangkok on April 26, co-hosted with Thailand's leading design magazine art4d and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute. This event spotlights cross-cultural dialogue between Thai and Taiwanese designers, exploring how design bridges tradition, innovation, and social change.



The speaker lineup of Bangkok event (from the left to right): Karjvit Rirermvanich, Yossapon Boonsom, Borden Tseng (Taiwan), Doonyapol Srichan, Manita Songserm, and Brian Liu (Taiwan).

The first session of the salon, “Hidden Codes – The Language of Space, Form and Nature,” investigates the invisible systems and underlying logic that shape our environments. Thai architect Karjvit Rirermvanich, founder of Physicalist, will share his “architect-maker” approach, which blends design, construction, and craftsmanship. Yossapon Boonsom, founding director of landscape architecture firm Shma and co-founder of non-profit organizations Friends of the River (FOR) and we!park, will explore how design can spark urban transformation through green infrastructure. Representing Taiwan, Borden Tseng, director of Q-LAB Architects, will present his studio’s projects that integrate cultural narratives into public infrastructure, including the award-winning Chudong Parking Structure inspired by the Hakka paper umbrella.

The second session, “Cultural Codes – The Language of Design in Asia,” focuses on how design reflects and reinterprets cultural heritage and contemporary life. Thai designer Doonyapol Srichan, founder of PDM BRAND, will discuss how his work blends everyday functionality with modern aesthetics and Thai craftsmanship, reimagining household objects through a cultural lens. Thai graphic designer Manita Songserm will reflect on her experimental typography and distinctive visual language, including her poster for the exhibition Crossover II: The Nature of Relationships, which won the Best of the 2024 Golden Pin Design Award. From Taiwan, Brian Liu, co-founder of Local Remote, will share his studio’s interdisciplinary branding and visual design projects. The studio’s portfolio includes key visuals for the 2022 Taiwan Design Expo and visual identity design for the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA).

Established by Taiwan’s Golden Pin Design Award in 2015, the “Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon” invites past winners and leading designers to share ideas and experiences. Over the past nine years, it has toured 21 Asian cities—including Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, and Macau—featuring more than 100 renowned design experts.

The 2025 “Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon” in Bangkok will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 12:00 to 19:00 (GMT+7) at the AUA Language Center. The event is free to attend, with simultaneous Thai interpretation and a livestream available for remote participants. Registration: Session 1 and Session 2.