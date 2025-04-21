DFFPM and POSCO E&C Sign Business Agreement for ESG-focused Upcycling+ and Eco-friendly Building Material Collaboration

Technology Convergence for Sustainable Architectural Design… Advancing the Eco-friendly Design Model

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 9, 2025, DFFPM (CEO Cho Shin-hyung), a leading architectural design firm, signed a business agreement (MOU) with POSCO E&C to collaborate on ESG-focused Upcycling+ eco-friendly building material technology, urban planning, and SOC structure design. The signing ceremony took place at POSCO E&C’s Incheon headquarters (241 Incheon Tower-daero, Yeonsu-gu, Incheon).



CEO Cho Shin-hyung of DFFPM

This partnership aims to develop integrated solutions that achieve carbon neutrality right from the design stage, by combining DFFPM’s expertise in urban and architectural design with POSCO E&C’s innovative eco-friendly building material technologies.

Through this agreement, the two parties have committed to:

Applying eco-friendly Upcycling+ building materials during the design stage.

Designing low-carbon structures that align with Scope 3 standards.

Integrating building materials and urban planning into SOC infrastructure designs.

Promoting quarterly technology exchanges and joint R&D initiatives.

Significantly, this collaboration is expected to revolutionize DFFPM’s design processes, fostering an environment where designers consider both environmental and technical material properties from the earliest stages of a project.

DFFPM has long adhered to the philosophy that design should transcend mere aesthetics, evolving into spatial interpretations that reflect material properties and technologies. This agreement represents a practical stepping stone toward realizing DFFPM’s core design principles.

CEO Cho Shin-hyung stated, “This agreement is an opportunity to establish a new benchmark for sustainable urban and structural design through the convergence of eco-friendly building materials and spatial design.”

A POSCO E&C representative added, “We aim to jointly develop an advanced design technology system that incorporates ESG-focused Upcycling+ building materials from the early design stages, contributing to carbon neutrality efforts.”

Since its inception, DFFPM has redefined design boundaries, extending its expertise beyond architecture to include interior design, material experimentation, and spatial philosophy. Building on this agreement, DFFPM plans to introduce sustainable design models across various fields, such as public architecture, urban regeneration, and smart cities. Additionally, it intends to intensify its architectural innovations to align with the carbon-neutral era through collaborations with domestic and international partners.