Golden Pin Salon to Conclude 2025 Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur on April 28-29, Highlighting Creativity and Cultural Heritage in the Age of AI

TAIPEI, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The final stop of the 2025 Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon Asia Tour will take place in Kuala Lumpur on April 28–29. Co-organized once again with Tsubaki Studio and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute, this year’s KL event brings together creative voices from Taiwan and Malaysia for a two-day exchange on design, creativity, and cultural dialogue.



The speaker lineup of KL event (from the left to right): Ar. Rien Tan, IDr. Lai Siew Hong, Borden Tseng (Taiwan), Magdalene Wong, Fariz Hanapiah, and Brian Liu (Taiwan).

Under the theme “Human-Centred Futures: Design at the Confluence of Technological Advancements and Tradition,” the salon explores design at the intersection of technological advancement and tradition, showcasing how designers can create meaningful innovations that honour cultural heritage while embracing future possibilities.

Session 1, “Something Old and Something New: Giving Places New Life,” highlights approaches to revitalizing spaces. Malaysian Speakers include Ar. Rien Tan of TKCA Architects, known for socially driven projects like the award-winning Skyblox Co-Living Housing, and IDr. Lai Siew Hong of Blu Water Studio, a hospitality design veteran whose narrative-rich interiors have earned global recognition.

Session 2, “From Inner Worlds to Visual Art: Translating Imagination into Digital Assets,” explores how imagination translates into digital creativity. Malaysian Speakers include graphic designer Magdalene Wong, who blends aesthetics with advocacy in works addressing sustainability and social issues, and Fariz Hanapiah of Experiential Design Team (EDT), whose immersive XR and metaverse projects integrate art, tech, and wellness.

From Taiwan, Borden Tseng of Q-LAB brings a cultural architecture perspective, with award-winning work like the Chudong Ren’ai Parking Structure. Brian Liu of Local Remote draws on international experience—from Nike to Google—to create integrated branding and spatial strategies for institutions including the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA).

Established by Taiwan’s Golden Pin Design Award in 2015, the “Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon” invites past winners and leading designers to share ideas and experiences. Over the past nine years, it has toured 21 Asian cities—including Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, and Macau—featuring more than 100 renowned design experts.