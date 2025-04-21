International internet Celebrities gather! Exploring the humanistic charm of Hubei technology through the “Wisdom convergence in Hubei•Connected World” event

WUHAN, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 13, the “Wisdom convergence in Hubei • Connected World” international network Celebrities exploration Hubei event, hosted by Jimu News, was launched.

Internet Celebrities from multiple countries around the world, journalists from more than ten mainstream media outlets in China, and Celebrities and scholars gathered together to embark on a journey of exploring Jingchu culture.

On the first day of the cultural exchange salon, Xiao Jun, Deputy Director of the Media Development Research Center and Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication, Wuhan University, gave a wonderful presentation on the theme of “Cultural China: Communicative Global Communication”.

She provides academic wisdom support for telling the story of Hubei well to the world, from cultural connotations to cross-cultural communication concepts, and then to breaking down biased communication paths.

The activity deeply integrates academic theory with on-site visits. Guided by Xiao Jun’s theoretical framework, international experts have successively visited technology benchmark enterprises such as Lantu Automobile, Mi Po Po 5G Factory, and Jinpai Company. Through test driving smart cars, observing digital production lines, and experiencing innovative scenes of traditional Chinese medicine, they have intuitively felt the innovative power of Hubei.

During the event, the visiting group also visited Huangshi Huaxin 1907 Cultural Park in depth and held an open multicultural exchange music party in the park. The venue not only featured exciting programs such as diverse music performances and magic interactions, but also featured local cuisine and intangible cultural heritage markets for tourists to take photos.

In addition, international internet Celebrities also immersed themselves in learning and experiencing the singing and body movements of Huangmei opera, experiencing the distant charm of intangible cultural heritage art, and presenting the contemporary inheritance of this Eastern opera treasure to global audiences through the lens.

At the end of the event, Russian internet celebrity NASTASSIA was awarded the title of “Jingchu Culture Network Observer”. In the future, she will continue to tell the story of Hubei to the world through various forms such as multilingual blog posts and short videos on online platforms.