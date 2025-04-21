Kosol Energie Powers 10 MW Solar Project in Kutch with GoodWe Inverters

BHUJ, India, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe, a global leading solar inverter manufacturer and energy solution provider, is driving sustainability across a wide range of applications. One such impactful story comes from Kutch, Gujarat, where Kosol Energie, a prominent module manufacturer and EPC service provider, successfully completed a 10 MW solar installation for the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL).

The project is located in a region known for its extreme temperatures, which poses challenges in maintaining reliable energy production under harsh environmental conditions. To meet these demands, GoodWe’s 350 kW UT string inverters were chosen for their proven reliability and high efficiency in such environments. Powered by these inverters, the system achieves an impressive 70 MWh per day.

It provides anti-Potential Induced Degradation (PID) and PID-recovery functions, effectively mitigating energy losses caused by PID effects, especially in high-temperature and high-humidity conditions. With an IP66 rating and up to C5 protection, the inverter demonstrates resilience in harsh environments.

“GoodWe’s inverters have been performing exceptionally well in extreme heat, delivering high efficiency and energy generation. The service from design to installation and operations was outstanding, and the system’s reliability has exceeded our expectations.” stated Harish Sharma, Project Head – Kosol Energie, “Based on our previous experience, GoodWe inverters are producing 10-15% energy generation compared to previous products we used”.

He also added, “GoodWe’s performance and support have made it Kosol’s first choice for future projects, making it the preferred string inverter for all upcoming solar installations.”

About Kosol Energie:

Kosol Energie is one of India’s leading solar energy solution providers, dedicated to promoting sustainable living through innovative and reliable solar technologies. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Kalpesh Kalthia, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), the company has grown into a trusted name in the renewable energy sector. With over 15 years of expertise, Kosol offers a wide range of products including solar water heaters, rooftop solar systems, solar pumps, and turnkey EPC solutions. Known for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Kosol has successfully executed projects across the country, empowering homes, businesses, and farms with clean, dependable solar energy. Mr. Kalpesh Kalthia‘s forward-thinking approach and passion for sustainability continue to drive Kosol’s mission of making solar power accessible and impactful for a greener tomorrow.

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading inverter manufacturer and smart energy solution provider listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). As of June 2024, GoodWe has achieved over 80 GW of global installations. The company offers an extensive range of products and solutions tailored for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale PV systems, delivering reliability and high performance across its entire portfolio. GoodWe has around 5,000 employees globally, with over 1,000 dedicated to research and development. The company received TÜV Rheinland “All Quality Matters” awards for seven consecutive years and was recognized as the Global Top 3 hybrid inverter supplier by Wood Mackenzie in 2021. For more information, please visit https://en.goodwe.com/.