LightInTheBox Announces Positive Customer Feedback and Return to Profitability with New Direct-to-Consumer Brand

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) (“LightInTheBox” or the “Company”), a global online retail company, today announced that it has received positive feedback from customer surveys regarding one of its newly launched Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) brands. The brand has achieved an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 60, surpassing the industry average for Consumer Services / Catalog / Specialty Distribution, indicating a strong initial reception from customers.

Customer Praise for Quality and Service

Customer testimonials highlight the brand’s high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Reviewers have praised the apparel for its “stunning colors and perfect fit,” with one customer noting, “These dresses fit me like one big beautiful glove!” The materials have been commended as “beautiful and lightweight,” while the customer service has been characterized as “superior.”

Strategic Shift Drives Profitability

This positive feedback underscores the success of LightInTheBox’s strategic shift towards proprietary DTC brands, which has been instrumental in the Company’s return to profitability. By focusing on in-house design and manufacturing, LightInTheBox has been able to deliver higher-quality products and a more personalized customer experience, setting it apart from its traditional business model. This shift has not only enhanced customer satisfaction but has also improved the Company’s financial performance, enabling it to achieve profitability in recent quarters.

A More Attractive Business Model

The new DTC approach represents a significant evolution from LightInTheBox’s traditional business model. By controlling the entire value chain—from design to delivery—the Company has increased its operational efficiency and customer loyalty. This model has proven to be more appealing to both consumers and investors, as it allows for faster innovation, a direct connection with customers, and sustainable financial success.

Leadership Perspective

“We are thrilled with the positive response from our customers to this new DTC brand,” said Mr. Jian He, CEO of LightInTheBox. “This success is a testament to our strategic vision and the hard work of our team. More importantly, it has played a key role in our return to profitability, and we are confident that this momentum will continue as we expand our portfolio of proprietary brands.”

Future Growth on the Horizon

Looking ahead, LightInTheBox plans to launch additional proprietary brands and leverage advanced technologies, such as AI, to further enhance its offerings and operational efficiency. With a strong foundation in manufacturing and a customer-centric approach, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for affordable, high-quality lifestyle products.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global specialty retail company, providing a diverse range of affordable lifestyle products directly to consumers worldwide since 2007. In 2024, the Company shifted its focus to apparel design and launched its first proprietary brand, Ador.com, to meet the growing global demand for accessible higher-end fashion. Ador.com specializes in designer-quality clothing for women aged 35-55 at competitive prices and operates design studios and sample shops in both the U.S. and China, including a boutique and design studio in Campbell, California. Additionally, LightInTheBox offers a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce companies, including advertising, supply chain management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and shipping and delivery solutions. For more information, please visit https://ir.ador.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets” and similar statements. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about LightInTheBox’s beliefs and expectations, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as LightInTheBox’s strategic and operational plans, are or contain forward-looking statements. LightInTheBox may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LightInTheBox’s goals and strategies; LightInTheBox’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the global online retail market; LightInTheBox’s ability to attract customers and further enhance customer experience and product offerings; LightInTheBox’s ability to strengthen its supply chain efficiency and optimize its logistics network; LightInTheBox’s expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products; competition; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in LightInTheBox’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and LightInTheBox does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@ador.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: ador@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: ador@tpg-ir.com