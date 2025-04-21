Mega Matrix Subsidiary Yuder PTE. LTD. Signs MOU with Snail Games (Nasdaq: SNAL) for Joint Short-Drama Development

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) announced that Yuder Pte. Ltd. (“Yuder”), a indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of it, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Interactive Films LLC (“Interactive Films”), a subsidiary of Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment. Under this MOU, both parties will leverage their respective strengths to establish a comprehensive collaboration framework for the joint development, production, and global distribution of short dramas, further enhancing their presence in the entertainment industry.

Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of MPU, also commented, “This partnership marks an important step for MPU as we expand our content portfolio and strengthen our presence in the global short-drama industry. Short dramas are seeing increasing popularity, with audience demand for binge-worthy, serialized content on the rise. With Snail Games’ growing integration in artificial intelligence (AI) in its development pipeline and its track record of immersive, story-driven digital entertainment, combined with MPU’s established production and distribution capabilities, we believe this collaboration has the potential to deliver engaging content that resonates with global audiences”.

Snail Games (NasdaqCM: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Mr. Hai Shi, Chairman and Co-CEO of Snail Games, commented, “Today’s announcement marks the official launch of our short-drama business. According to WiseGuyReports, the global mini-program short drama market is projected to expand from USD 5.66 billion in 2024 to USD 25.68 billion by 2032, reflecting a strong CAGR of 20.81%. North America, a key market for short-form content, is expected to generate USD 1.89 billion in revenue in 2024, driven by the rapid adoption of streaming services and the growing presence of major industry players. This upward trend underscores the increasing consumer demand for short-form video content, presenting a timely opportunity for our collaboration with MPU to deliver engaging short dramas to audiences worldwide.”

Under the non-binding, non-exclusive MOU, through Yuder and Interactive Film, MPU and Snail Games will explore collaboration on the creative direction and script development of short dramas, production and global distribution of short-form dramas. Leveraging its experienced in-house team and extensive expertise in short-drama production, MPU will oversee outsourced production and post-production to ensure high-quality content. Additionally, Snail Games’ expertise in AI and interactive technologies, honed through game development, may be integrated into personalized recommendations and interactive storytelling, delivering a next-generation immersive viewing experience for audiences.

Although the MOU is non-binding, it reflects the parties’ shared intention to explore co-development of a pipeline of short dramas. By utilizing their well-established international distribution channels in gaming and micro-drama markets, these productions will quickly reach audiences across North America, Southeast Asia, and other global regions, further amplifying both companies’ influence in the global entertainment sector.

Under the terms of the MOU, the parties intend to enter into definitive agreement within 45 days.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step of the short drama business for Snail Games and a significant milestone in MPU’s expansion within the entertainment industry. By aligning with Snail Games, MPU can integrate both parties’ strengths in content creation and technology while leveraging MPU’ global distribution resources to accelerate the worldwide rollout of short dramas. This collaboration is expected to accelerate Snail Games’ entry of the short drama market while providing audiences with a diverse selection of high-quality short dramas.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

About Snail Games: Snail Games (NasdaqCM: SNAL), is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

