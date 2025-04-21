Mount Taishan Tea “Fry” New Experience of Rural Revitalization

TAI’AN, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily:

Mount Taishan is the hometown of tea customs in the north, and the Mount Taishan tea at the foot of Mount Taishan has long been famous. In recent years, Tai’an City, has expanded Mount Taishan’s tea industry, promoted the integrated development of tea tourism, continuously extended the tea industry chain, and promoted the ecological tea mountain to become a “golden mountain and silver mountain” for farmers to increase income and become rich.

Tai’an lists Mount Taishan tea as one of the “three dominant characteristic industries”. The tea planting area involves more than 20 townships and more than 50 villages, and the total area of tea gardens exceeds 3000 hectares. Taking Xiaojinkou Village in Tai’an City as an example, it is surrounded by mountains on three sides and faces a lake to the south. It has sufficient sunlight, humid air, fertile soil, and a large temperature difference between day and night, making it suitable for tea planting. Standing at the top of the mountain, looking around, there are tea houses of all sizes scattered throughout the fields. The tea grown in these beautiful mountains and waters has thick, firm and clean leaves, a green color, and broad market prospects. At the Daiqing Daughter Tea Processing Factory not far from the tea greenhouse, the person in charge, Wu Maosheng, said, “The spring tea market has broad prospects, and this year’s spring tea sales are expected to break through historical highs.

At present, the daughter tea planting professional cooperative in Xiaojinkou Village has 700 members and a tea plantation area of 2800 acres. Based on the advantages of location and resource endowment, relying on the traditional tea industry foundation of Xiaojinkou Village, we provide intensive services from planting to sales for tea farmers through technological empowerment, drive the upgrading of tea farmers’ production and planting technology, and embark on a large-scale development path of “production, supply, and sales” one-stop services. Tourists can also experience tea picking and brewing, learn tea art and frying techniques, and experience the charm of tea culture here.

At present, Mount Taishan tea is taking deep processing technology as the fulcrum to promote the transformation and upgrading of the traditional tea industry. Mount Taishan tea industry has become an important pillar industry for farmers around Mount Taishan.