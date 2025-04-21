Nexteer Debuts Driveline Innovations, Expands Portfolio

Optimizes Premium Ride via Lightweighting, NVH, Durability, Efficiency

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nexteer Automotive debuts three Driveline technologies engineered to meet the unique demands of EVs, as well as premium driving experiences across all propulsion types. These next-generation Driveline solutions emphasize long-term durability, optimized NVH performance and efficient, lightweight designs — helping automakers deliver quiet, responsive and premium driving experiences. Technologies include optimized Face Spline Axle, 8-Ball Joint and Premium Double Offset Joint. Additionally, Nexteer expands its Cross-Glide Joint portfolio of size variants.

Face Spline Axle Technology Delivers Quiet Refinement & Easy Vehicle Integration: Nexteer’s patented Face Spline Axle integrates seamlessly with Face Spline Hubs in the market, eliminates start-click noise and, in some cases, supports overall mass reduction — contributing to a premium driving experience

Nexteer’s patented Face Spline Axle integrates seamlessly with Face Spline Hubs in the market, eliminates start-click noise and, in some cases, supports overall mass reduction — contributing to a premium driving experience 8-Ball Joint Achieves Over 10 Percent Mass Reduction Via Design and Structural Optimization: Compared to 6-Ball Joints with same strength

Compared to 6-Ball Joints with same strength Premium Double Offset (DO) Joint Enhances Smooth Acceleration and Quiet Comfort: DO Joint with new manufacturing process for the outer race ball track and sphere diameter improves dimensional accuracy and consistency, enabling smoother acceleration and enhanced NVH under high-torque and large-angle conditions

DO Joint with new manufacturing process for the outer race ball track and sphere diameter improves dimensional accuracy and consistency, enabling smoother acceleration and enhanced NVH under high-torque and large-angle conditions Expanded Cross-Glide Joint Sizes: A premium solution for rear applications; provides the highest power-density solution, including low mass, more compact, low lash, enhanced load-to-stroke efficiency and better NVH performance — ultimately delivering a smoother, quieter and more responsive driving experience

Delivering Real-World Value

Nexteer’s latest Driveline solutions are compatible with all propulsion types — including internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles. While effective across the board, these innovations are especially impactful in EVs, which demand higher torque handling, more refined NVH performance and lightweighting strategies to extend range and efficiency. The quiet nature of EVs also amplifies the importance of precision engineering to reduce perceptible vibration and sound.

Nexteer’s Driveline technologies are validated globally and bring measurable benefits for both OEMs and drivers/passengers.

High Durability : Engineered to handle elevated torque and regenerative braking loads with robust materials and designs built for long-term reliability

: Engineered to handle elevated torque and regenerative braking loads with robust materials and designs built for long-term reliability NVH Optimization : Smooth, quiet operation enhances the driving experience — particularly in quiet EV cabins

: Smooth, quiet operation enhances the driving experience — particularly in quiet EV cabins Efficient, Lightweight Design: Reduced mass supports better energy efficiency, improved handling and simplified integration across vehicle platforms

Reduced mass supports better energy efficiency, improved handling and simplified integration across vehicle platforms Packaging Versatility: Suitable for front-, rear- and all-wheel drive applications in a wide variety of vehicle segments and across all propulsion types, including mixed-propulsion platforms

“EVs introduce new challenges for driveline systems including higher torque loads, packaging constraints, and customer expectations for quiet and refined driving,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “Our latest Driveline innovations are engineered to meet these demands with precision, durability and versatility, drawing from our decades of global Driveline experience. The end result is a premium driving experience that can apply to all vehicle propulsion systems from ICE to Hybrid to EV.”

Built on Vehicle-Level Expertise

Nexteer’s Driveline technologies are part of a broader motion control portfolio backed by deep vehicle-level engineering knowledge. The company’s global footprint, state-of-the-art manufacturing and focus on application-specific innovation make it a trusted partner to automakers with wide-ranging propulsion strategies.

Nexteer will showcase its Driveline advancements at its exhibit during the 2025 Auto Shanghai April 23 – May 2 (1.2H 1BF007), alongside its broader portfolio of motion control systems, including Electro-Mechanical Braking, Rear-Wheel Steering, Steer-by-Wire, Software Solutions and more.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports “motion-by-wire” chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center & Link to DL Press Kit